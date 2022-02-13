Video on TikTok goes viral by showing how McDonald’s nuggets are made

The type of content that generates the most engagement on social media is the one that stirs the imagination and curiosity of the public. After all, there are certain “secrets” that everyone is curious to discover the truth.

It doesn’t even have to be something as far-fetched as the secrets that are revealed at a Masonic convention. They can be simpler actions, like: “how is McDonald’s McNuggets made”, for example. In fact, if that’s your biggest curiosity, the time has come to kill her once and for all.

A TikTok account shows the whole reality of what happens in a kitchen of the largest fast food franchise chain in the world. The profile @essentialmcdonalds it has already accumulated 9.3 million views until the last day of February 9 (Wednesday). There are several publications that satisfy the desire of many users to understand the routine of those who work in the multinational fast food chain.

Profile specializing in publishing behind the scenes of McDonald’s

According to information released by the press itself, the profile on TikTok belongs to a MacDonald’s employee. It shows how practically everything is prepared inside the cafeteria. One of the last videos was the one that reveals the process of frying the nuggets.

It shows you step by step, from placing the food without being fried in a row. Afterwards, you can see that he collects a few drops of oil in the fryer and puts it in a kind of “test” to see the quality of the product. After checking, the nuggets are immersed in the oil and removed shortly afterwards.

User shows how hamburgers are made and more

In another publication on the same social network, the profile describes the process of frying McDonalds potatoes.

“You put the potatoes in the oil and start the 30-second timer after they start to fry, shake the potatoes so they don’t stick and put them back in the oil,” the video reads.