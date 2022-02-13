Video shows snake crawling on plane lamp during flight with passengers in Asia





Passengers on an AirAsia flight were diverted after spotting an uninvited passenger on the plane. In a video shared on TikTok by user @edal8808 (below), what appears to be a long snake can be seen slithering down a ceiling light. In the caption, the user wrote that the flight from Kuala Lumpur to Tawau had to make an emergency landing in Kuching.

The airline’s director of safety, Liong Tien Ling, confirmed the incident in a statement to CNN Türk. “AirAsia is aware of the incident that occurred on the flight from Kuala Lumpur to Tawau on Thursday (10). As soon as the commander was notified, the plane was diverted to Kuching to be disinfected,” he said.

According to information from The Aviation Herald, the incident was recorded during flight AK-5748, which was operated by the Airbus A320 registration 9M-RAN. Passengers were able to continue their journey to Tawau on the same day, but on another planereported the multinational news network CNA.

Watch the video of unwanted passenger crawling on board (wait for loading). The footage has been viewed more than 2 million times since it was posted on Thursday, and images of the unexpected discovery have spread to other social media platforms such as Twitter.

@edal8808 Kelihatan seekor ular dalam pesowat dlm penerbangan dari KL ke Tawau. Pesawat terpaksa emergency landing from AirPort Kuching #fyp ♬ Suspense Music – Sound Collective



