Western Digital loses 6.5 billion gigabytes of NAND chips and SSD prices could skyrocket

The hardware component manufacturer Western Digital notified the market of a loss of at least 6.5 exabytes (6.5 billion gigabytes) of flash storage due to contamination issues in their NAND production facilities.
According to information from The Verge website, contamination of materials used in the manufacturing processes appears to have been detected in late January at two factories in Japan and has been notified to partner companies such as Toshiba.
To get an idea of the amount lost, it is possible to use the 6.5 billion gigabytes of NAND chips to produce over 50.7 million 128GB SSDs, for example. What would have motivated the contamination of the batches was not revealed.
also not known when production will resume or if products already available on the market will need to be recalled. Western Digital said it is working with its partners to resolve the situation as quickly as possible.
Data from market analysts indicate that the Western Digital accounts for around 30% of the marketshare of NAND/SSD memories. Estimates point out that the price of NAND, the main component of SSDs, increase by up to 10%.
THE analysis firm TrendForce also draws attention to the fact that, by default, its partners raise device prices if WD raise the value of its inputs to compensate for losses, and thus further magnify the chip crisis.
