What is carfentanil, an anesthetic for elephants found in the adulterated cocaine that killed 24 in Argentina

Cocaine was mixed with carfentanil, a synthetic opioid 10,000 times more powerful than morphine.

The Buenos Aires Attorney General’s Office said the adulterated cocaine that killed 24 people last week contained carfentanyl, an “extremely strong” opioid whose effects are 10,000 times more potent than heroin or fentanyl.

Two studies were carried out by independent experts with various samples of cocaine seized by the Buenos Aires police in the Puerta 8 neighborhood, west of Greater Buenos Aires, where the drug was distributed.

On the night of February 3, emergency services received calls from dozens of people who became ill after using adulterated cocaine.

Fainting, cardiac arrest, asphyxiation and near-immediate deaths have been reported. Others received treatment in hospitals.

