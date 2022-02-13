What is carfentanil, an anesthetic for elephants found in the adulterated cocaine that killed 24 in Argentina

11 February 2022

Credit, Getty Images photo caption, Cocaine was mixed with carfentanil, a synthetic opioid 10,000 times more powerful than morphine.

The Buenos Aires Attorney General’s Office said the adulterated cocaine that killed 24 people last week contained carfentanyl, an “extremely strong” opioid whose effects are 10,000 times more potent than heroin or fentanyl.

Two studies were carried out by independent experts with various samples of cocaine seized by the Buenos Aires police in the Puerta 8 neighborhood, west of Greater Buenos Aires, where the drug was distributed.

On the night of February 3, emergency services received calls from dozens of people who became ill after using adulterated cocaine.

Fainting, cardiac arrest, asphyxiation and near-immediate deaths have been reported. Others received treatment in hospitals.

The hypothesis that the cause of the overdoses could have been carfentanil (or one of its derivatives mixed with cocaine) emerged after some patients reacted to naloxone, an antidote for opioid intoxication, according to the Argentine press.

After hearing testimonies from survivors about where they had acquired the drug, the Argentine court ordered a police operation that resulted in the arrest of several suspects.

What is carfentanil?

According to the US Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) website, carfentanil is a synthetic opioid approximately 10,000 times more potent than morphine and 100 times more potent than fentanyl.

It can be fatal at just 2 milligrams, depending on how it’s given and other factors. It is used in a variety of forms, including powder, tablet, and spray. Made in China, it is distributed in the underground market.

The substance is linked to a number of deaths in several countries around the world. According to US authorities, its presence in US illicit drug markets is worrying, as the drug’s potency can lead to an increase in overdose deaths.

Carfentanil can be lethal even when just touched, which means it poses a threat to doctors treating emergencies with suspected overdose patients.

Legally, the substance is used as an anesthetic for large animals such as elephants, rhinos and bears.

‘Not available to vets’

After the presence of carfentanil was reported, much of the public discussion in Argentina focused on how the drug entered the country.

According to information from the newspaper La Nación, carfentanil was included in a list of banned substances in Argentina on August 14, 2019.

“It’s not available to vets, it’s not in current use. It’s not like ketamine, which can have human or veterinary use. So there are two alternatives: either the drug has already been introduced in its finished form, illegally, or […] it is being processed in some laboratory,” Sergio Saracco, president of the Argentine Association of Toxicology (ATA), told La Nación.

Carlos Damin, head of Toxicology at Hospital Fernández, told La Nación that carfentanyl “is used in countries like Canada, the US and Mexico as a substance to be added to heroin and fentanyl, so probably someone could have used it in small amounts. to test.”

The investigation is still ongoing, officials said.

The findings published on Thursday (10/2) still need to be complemented with other results extracted from the autopsies of the victims.