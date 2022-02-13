What is the future of Abel Ferreira at Palmeiras after the runner-up in the world – 02/13/2022

The defeat of Palmeiras in the final of the Club World Cup yesterday (12) by 2 to 1, in extra time, to Chelsea (ING) did not change the scenario of doubts that has surrounded Allianz Parque for months: after all, is Abel Ferreira in the green? Portuguese constantly evades questions in this regard.

Abel has a contract with Alviverde until the end of this year, received a raise recently, but rejected the contractual extension proposed by the board: the Palestinian leadership would like to increase the bond until 2026. The decision is in the hands of the Portuguese.

The fact is that Abel Ferreira broke the Pompeii coaches grinding machine and is a fundamental piece for Verdão’s success to be lasting. However, although it is almost unanimous in the club, there are more doubts than certainties about his permanence in the position.

Abel has already won two Libertadores and a Copa do Brasil. In addition to the World Cup that he missed, there are still other gaps in the Portuguese curriculum in the country: a Brasileirão, a South American Recopa or even a Paulistão. So Abel hasn’t exactly won everything there is in the country.

“The way we live football is very intense, the way we play in Brazil is very intense, the way we play doesn’t give anyone health. I have to reflect with the family. I can’t play, rest, play. for me. I can’t be at my maximum strength. What they do here is inhumane. If they want to grow, they have to give up the round trip in the cup. I’ll stop, reflect and do what’s best for Palmeiras”, he said after the 2021 Libertadores title.

Those who follow Abel Ferreira’s press conferences know, however, that the titles that remain may not be enough motivation to keep him here. The Portuguese makes it clear that he misses his family and is tired mentally and physically. He always remembers that Brazilian football is exhausting in several aspects: travel, calendar, press, call-ups…

“People call me from Portugal and ask me if this is football (from Brazil) that I want to continue with, and I’m embarrassed. It’s a reflection that we all have to do, and that goes through me too. everyone improve. And if we want to improve Brazilian football, we all need to reflect. What image do we want to convey about Brazilian football”, said Abel in November last year.

If Abel already had a market abroad, he will have even more after what Verdão presented at the World Cup. He, however, shows no interest in running a club in Asia or the Middle East. If it is uncommon for the best-structured clubs in Europe to fire coaches in the middle of a season, the mid-2022 window should open the doors of the Old Continent to Portuguese. His name has already been speculated in Leeds (ING) and several other European polls have already reached Portuguese.

Given all the above scenario, it would not be surprising if Abel leaves Palmeiras very soon.