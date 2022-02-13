What to do if you were unable to withdraw PIS/Pasep 2022

The payment of PIS to workers in the private sector began on February 8, 2022 and will be made until March 31, depending on the date of birth. Public servants will receive the Pasep from February 15th.

However, some workers reported difficulties in withdrawing the salary bonus, which can be done through CAIXA Tem or an agency of CAIXA Econômica Federal. CAIXA is responsible for opening a digital account to those who are not clients of the institution and are entitled to the benefit.

About R$20 billion will be paid to 22 million workers, who will be able to withdraw the money until December 29, 2022.

What are the requirements to receive PIS?

To receive the salary bonus, the worker must meet the following requirements:

Register with PIS for at least five years;

Have received up to two minimum wages per month in 2020;

Have worked with a formal contract for at least 30 days (consecutive or not) in 2020;

Be with an updated registration by the employer in the Annual Report of Social Information (RAIS).

What amount will I receive from PIS/Pasep?

With the increase in the minimum wage in 2022, workers will have an increase of R$ 112.00 in the salary bonus, reaching up to R$ 1,212.00 for those who worked 12 months in 2020.

Check the amount proportional to the period worked that will be paid:

Months worked in 2020 Amount of PIS receivable in 2022 1 BRL 101.00 two BRL 202.00 3 BRL 303.00 4 BRL 404.00 5 BRL 505.00 6 BRL 606.00 7 BRL 707.00 8 BRL 808.00 9 BRL 909.00 10 BRL 1,010.00 11 BRL 1,111.00 12 BRL 1,212.00

Who is not entitled to PIS?

Employees who:

domestic servants;

They are employed by an individual equivalent to a legal entity;

They are rural employed by individuals;

They are urban employees employed by individuals.

In which bank is the PIS money deposited?

CAIXA Econômica Federal is responsible for the payment of PIS. Those workers who have a checking or savings account at the institution receive payment automatically in their account, according to the payment schedule of the allowance.

Those who do not have a CAIXA account will receive PIS through Digital Social Savings, which is automatically opened by the bank and can be used through the CAIXA Tem application.

If there is no possibility of opening the digital account, the worker can withdraw in person at CAIXA branches, lottery houses, CAIXA Aqui correspondents and electronic terminals.

How to withdraw PIS?

Anyone who has a current or savings account at CAIXA can withdraw the amount with the magnetic card and identification document at CAIXA branches, lottery houses, CAIXA Aqui correspondents and electronic terminals.

Whoever receives through Digital Social Savings has the possibility to move the amount in the CAIXA Tem application.

Another way to withdraw is using the Citizen Card with a personal password at self-service terminals, lottery houses and CAIXA Aqui correspondents.

How to use the CAIXA Tem application to move the PIS?

For those who do not have a CAIXA account, the institution opens a digital savings account that must be operated using the CAIXA Tem app (available for Android and iOS)

Through the application, the user can make purchases with the virtual debit card, pay slips and bills, make withdrawals without a card and make transfers.

To make a withdrawal without a card through the application, you need to click on the option “Withdraw without a card”.

Then, it is necessary to generate a code to make the withdrawal at CAIXA self-service terminals, lottery and CAIXA Aqui correspondents.

What documents are required to withdraw PIS?

To make the withdrawal at the customer service desk at CAIXA branches, it is necessary to present an official identification document with a photo and the PIS number.

To withdraw at ATMs, lottery and Caixa Aqui correspondents, it is necessary to use the Citizen’s Card with a personal password.

How do I know my PIS number?

The PIS number can be consulted on the Meu INSS website, the National Social Information Registry (CNIS), on the FGTS app (available for Android and iOS) and on the Caixa Trabalhador app (available for Android and iOS).

I can’t withdraw the PIS, what to do?

For the clarification of doubts about the PIS, the worker can access the following means:

Digital Work Card application (available for Android and iOS);

Portal www.gov.br;

Phone 158.

By mistake, I didn’t receive PIS in 2021. How can I receive it this year?

About 154 thousand beneficiaries, according to the Federal Government, did not receive in 2021 and will receive in 2022. The allowance will be automatically deposited in a digital account of Caixa between February and March, according to the calendar, without the need to request .

I didn’t cash out in previous years. When can I withdraw?

At least 320,000 workers are entitled to delayed PIS amounts. Late allowances must be claimed from March 31, when regular pay ends.

To request the delayed salary allowance, you can go in person to one of the service units of the Ministry of Labor and Welfare, with an official photo document, or by email. The email is [email protected] The letters “uf” must be replaced by the acronym of the state in which the worker resides.

For example, those who live in Rio Grande do Sul should send the message to [email protected]

What is the PIS 2022 payment schedule?

Workers, who do not live in the cities impacted by the rains of Bahia and Minas Gerais, who received the allowance on February 8, the withdrawal schedule will be as follows:

birth in Receive from the day You can withdraw until the day January february 8 December 29 February February, 10th December 29 March February 15th December 29 April February 17th December 29 May February 22 December 29 June February, 24 December 29 July March, 15 December 29 August March 17 December 29 September March 22 December 29 October March 24 December 29 November March 29th December 29 December March 31 December 29

What is the payment schedule for Pasep 2022?

Public sector workers are paid on a different schedule that is paid according to the final digit of their Pasep application. Let’s see:

end of registration Receive from the day You can withdraw until the day 0 – 1 February 15th December 29 2 – 3 February 17th December 29 4 February 22 December 29 5 February, 24 December 29 6 March, 15 December 29 7 March 17 December 29 8 March 22 December 29 9 March 24 December 29

