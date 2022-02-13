what we know about vehicles that can be approved in BR

We can breathe easy: Brazil is on the route of flying cars. And the first model that requested authorization to fly in the country is that of the Brazilian company Embraer, which formalized through Eve, its urban mobility arm, the process for obtaining a Type Certificate for the eVTOL project with Anac (Agência National Civil Aviation).

With this, Eve officially commits to complying with international technical standards and mandatory airworthiness requirements for certification. “From the regulatory point of view, there is a lot of work to be done, not only in relation to aircraft technology, but in defining the entire ecosystem”, says Roberto Honorato, airworthiness superintendent at Anac.

But, after all, what do we already know about the flying car?

The acronym eVTOL, in English, stands for “Electric Vertical Takeoff and Landing Vehicle”, that is, unlike an airplane, the flying car will not need a runway to take off. At this point, it more closely resembles helicopters, but because it’s electric, it’s quieter.

Another point that differentiates eVTOL from aircraft is that it is designed to fly short distances, in the same city or between neighboring cities. Therefore, initially, the plan is to use the novelty to make air taxis cheaper.

“Flying Cars”: Embraer’s eVTOL could cost more than US$500,000 Image: Publicity/Embraer

The great asset of eVTOL is the economy compared to combustion aircraft, since it is electric. Therefore, it would be a way to make the urban air taxi viable, through an interconnected network of operations.

“It is a totally silent vehicle, suitable for cities. It is a vehicle to drive in the city, or at most in a short intercity trip, such as from São Paulo to São Bernardo do Campo (in the metropolitan region of São Paulo)”, he explains. Camilo Adas, president of SAE Brazil.

When is it ready?

Despite being Brazilian, Eve’s eVTOL should first fly in Australia, starting in 2026. This is because the company has partnered with Australia’s Sydney Seaplanes to start implementing electric air taxi operations in the city of Sydney, with an order initial 50 aircraft.

“The formalization of the eVTOL certification process is an important step towards the continuity of the discussions that have been carried out between Eve and ANAC towards the certification of the vehicle for urban mobility”, points out Luiz Felipe Valentini, Eve’s director of technology.

Gol ordered 250 flying cars, which should arrive by 2025 Image: Disclosure

But the Brazilian need not be frustrated. There are also deliveries scheduled for 2026 of Embraer flying cars to Brazil, ordered by Avantto, a Brazilian aircraft-sharing company. Last year, Gol and Azul also ordered eVTOLs from foreign companies, Vertical and Lilium, respectively. Models will be delivered from 2025.

The Embraer model will have autonomy to run up to 100 km and will carry four passengers in addition to the pilot, the Vertical model travels up to 160 km. Lilium’s eVTOL carries seven passengers for up to 250 km.

it’s not so simple

Before moving freely through the skies, flying cars will need to pass the sieve of legislation. It would be necessary to define, for example, a specific altitude for the circulation of these vehicles, so that they do not interfere with the flow of aircraft.

There is another necessary discussion: the allowable distance between one eVTOL and another, which will define how many of them a city can accommodate, and will be crucial to nail down the viability of the business.

Can I have it in the garage?

Most projects are also betting on autonomous driving. This will facilitate the use of eVTOL by people without a specific aircraft license, making this type of vehicle more suitable for individual private mobility than a helicopter, which needs a pilot. And this aptitude, by the way, is one of the several reasons that are leading the eVTOL to be also called a flying car – although they are much more connected to aircraft.

There is also the involvement of several automakers in projects. In addition, by its design, the eVTOL may be able to run both as an automobile and as an aircraft, although there are few projects in this sense. “For this, it is necessary to use two modules. Sometimes the vehicle is connected to the land, sometimes to the air”, says Adas.

