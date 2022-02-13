Whatsapp will undergo visual change

After announcing news for those who use WhatsApp web, the messenger company is now testing a new look, specifically for voice calls, according to information from WABetaInfo.

WhatsApp has decided to redesign the user interface for individual voice calls as well as group calls. The new look can be seen soon on Android and iOS systems.

According to the WABetaInfo website, the change is now available specifically for select beta testers. It also uploads waveforms for group voice calls.

The site had already announced the new look in December, but only now brought updates, in general, in addition to focusing on the contact’s photo when the user makes an individual voice call, the interface for group conversations has also been improved.

Another feature seen in the update: the messenger will feature the ability to use wallpapers for voice calls.

“WhatsApp will also allow the user to change the background image of an individual voice call and this option already appears in the latest beta for Android. However, it is not yet functional.

Initially, the update version is WhatsApp 2.22.5.4 beta, but it is worth remembering that for now, it is only available through a specific server. But the forecast is that the novelty will be available globally soon.

