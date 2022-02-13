which documents you already need to separate for the declaration

We are approaching the middle of February, but it is already good to get ready to make your Income Tax Return. Even though it has not yet been officially released by the Federal Revenue when it will begin to receive information regarding the 2021 calendar, it guides the citizen to start organizing documents to avoid unforeseen events and speed up the process.

Since there are situations in which the citizen needs to request a duplicate of documents, which does not occur immediately and often can take a few days.

With the documents in hand, you allow the declaration to be sent as soon as you release the program for filling in and transmitting data.

It is worth mentioning that the sooner the data is sent, the more time you have to make corrections, in addition to the advantage, if you have a refund to be received, generally, the first statements sent are those included in the first batches released.

Review your documents well

It is also important to point out that the prior organization of documents reduces the risk of sending wrong data. And when making the declaration, care must be taken to fill in all the information correctly, in this way, you avoid falling into the fine mesh.

Even if the list of necessary information is not exactly the same, the documents required are usually: income reports; expenditures related to education and health; data and expenses relating to dependents; the deeds of real estate; vehicle documents; and investment statements.

It is also important to separate the rent and movable and immovable property reports if you have received them, in addition to IPTU expenses.

In short, start organizing:

Income report of the company where you work or worked in the previous year

Inform the balance of your accounts (current or savings account) on 12/31/2021

CPF, voter registration and full address

Spouse’s CPF in case of marriage

Full name and CPF of dependents, if any

Data on automobiles, real estate, applications, among others

With this information, you can rest easy. But remembering that the complete documentation for sending depends on each case. So make sure you’re reporting everything as accurately as possible. And what changes may occur, so pay attention to the Federal Revenue reports, if in doubt, consult a specialized professional.