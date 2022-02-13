WHO adds another drug to the list of anti-covid treatments

Medicine manufactured by the company Roche has a high cost

The World Health Organization (WHO) announced this Friday (11) that it has added the monoclonal antibody Tocilizumab to the list of pre-qualified treatments against Covid-19. To date, six treatments have been prequalified by the WHO.

According to a statement released today, the product is manufactured by the company Roche, but it has a high cost and is scarce in the world.

– WHO and partners are currently discussing lower prices and better access in low- and middle-income countries with the producer.

Intravenously administered tocilizumab has been shown in clinical studies to reduce death in certain critically ill Covid-19 patients. WHO therefore recommends use only in critically ill patients, administered only by a healthcare professional and in a monitored clinical setting.

The last drugs recommended by the organization were Baricitinib and Sotrovimab, last month.

