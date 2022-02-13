Who are the Brazilians who live in Ukraine | World

About 500 Brazilians currently live in Ukraine, according to the Brazilian ambassador to the eastern European country, Norton de Andrade Mello Rapesta. The information was given during an interview with reporter Pedro Vedova, TV Globo’s international correspondent in London.

“The relationship between the two countries is very close in several sectors, there are several Brazilians of Ukrainian origin and from other countries, we are very welcome here. We have a community with around 500 Brazilians living in Ukraine,” he said.

Rapesta reported that Brazilians living in Ukraine work in various professions, such as football players, IT professionals, directors of large companies and students. They are spread across several cities, but the capital Kiev has the most.

2 of 2 David Neres touches López’s departure to score his first goal for the national team, in a game against Honduras, in 2019. — Photo: Pedro H. Tesch/Estadão Content David Neres plays on López’s departure to score his first goal for the national team, in a game against Honduras, in 2019. — Photo: Pedro H. Tesch/Estadão Content

Among Brazilian players who live in Ukraine, most play for Shakhtar Donetsk club. Among them are David Neres, Pedrinho, Júnior Moraes, Alan Patrick, Dodô, Vitão, Marlon Santos, Marcos Antônio, Tetê, Ismaily, Fernando, Maycon and Vinicius Tobias.

According to the ambassador, the situation is calm so far and the embassy is closely monitoring the situation.

‘I separated documents and money for an emergency’, says Brazilian who lives in Ukraine

‘Seeing bunkers on TV causes anxiety’, says Brazilian in Ukraine

Brazilian who lives in Ukraine reports climate in the country with increased tension in the region

On Friday (11), the Brazilian embassy in Kiev said that Brazilian citizens in Ukraine should remain on alert amid heightened tensions in the region. The diplomatic representation said in a statement that it follows the situation closely but does not recommend the removal of Brazilians living in the country.

“Brazilian citizens must remain alert and always up to date,” the embassy said. “There is no security recommendation against staying in Ukraine.”

Expert on possible war in Ukraine: ‘Brazil would be very affected by the economic aspect’

Calm amid the impending invasion

The Ukrainian government on Saturday urged citizens to remain calm and united, saying the armed forces were ready to repel any attack on the country amid concern of an invasion by Russia at any time.

“It is now essential to remain calm and united within the country and avoid actions that undermine stability and sow panic,” the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

“The Armed Forces of Ukraine are constantly monitoring developments and are ready to repel any invasion of Ukraine’s territorial integrity and sovereignty,” he added.

Russia has assembled more than 100,000 troops near its border with Ukraine, and the United States said on Friday that an invasion could come at any time.

Moscow denies invasion plans, saying it is defending its own security interests against aggression by NATO allies.