Who is Rogério Skylab, who went viral on Flow with an interview with Monark

A statement by singer Rogério Skylab during his participation in the Flow Podcast, in January 2020, went viral on social media after presenter Bruno Aiub, known as Monark, made a statement about Nazism on the program and was permanently disconnected from the podcast.

During the dialogue with Monark and Igor Coelho, who pointed out to be a “relaxed chat” in the studio, Skylab highlighted at the time that the program was not just an informal conversation.

He recalled that the duo needed to have “responsibility” in relation to what was said on the podcast.

“It’s not a tavern. There’s a crowd watching out there, man. Whether you like it or not, graduated or not, this is a fucking journalistic show. Is it free talk? Yeah, but it’s journalistic. crowd watching. Everything that is said here has a responsibility”, warned the singer two years ago.

And he was right.

Who is Rogério Skylab?

Rogério Skylab is 65 years old and is known for his minimalist songs and lyrics full of pessimism, eschatology and sexual figures. Among the most famous are “My pa* gets hard”, “Matador de Passarinho”, “Dedo no C* e Gritaria” and “P*ta”.

His most recent record, “Caos e Cosmos, Vol. 1”, was released last year. He still has a series of albums called “Trilogia do C*”: “O Rei do C*” (2018), “Nas Portas do C*” (2019) and “Crítica da Faculdade do C*” (2019).

A Banco do Brasil employee for 28 years, Skylab took his life as a musician in the background until, in 1991, he participated in a festival in Juiz de Fora (MG) and won first place with “Samba do Skylab”. It was from there that he adopted his stage name.

With the festival award, he recorded his first album and became very successful throughout the 1990s, mainly for his participation in the Jô Soares program.

In 2014, in an interview with UOLSkylab admitted that he would like to be taken more seriously and that he disapproved of the comic image created by Jô Soares.

“My artistic image is closely linked to my participation in Jô. And he always takes the interviews to a tone of humor. So, I understand that the public in general, those who don’t know my work, ends up buying this image of humor. , which I was always against,” he said.

Despite this, the singer said he is grateful for the presenter, who has been away from TV since 2016. “But I’m not angry with him, in any way. This was very important to promote my work.”

As a singer, songwriter and producer, Rogério Skylab has dozens of albums and trilogies released over three decades, between 1991 and 2021.

As a poet and essayist, he has two books of his own: “Under the Wheels of a Car” (2006) and “Lulismo Selvagem” (2020). He also collaborated on the book “Relato para o Livro Zappa – Detritos Cósmicos” (2007), by Fabio Massari.

Skylab was also the presenter of the program “Matador de Passarinhos”, shown on Canal Brasil between 2012 and 2014.