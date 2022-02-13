Who won the angel test? See how today’s dynamic was at BBB 22 – Zoeira

Paulo Andre and Pedro Scooby won the angel proof of Big Brother Brazil (BBB) ​​22, held on Saturday afternoon (12). They won R$ 10 thousand and 10 years of subscription to the Globoplay.

The contest consisted of taking a ball from a container and pressing a button in the shortest time possible. To remove the sphere from each space, it was necessary to fill a cylinder with water.

The confined were divided into pairs and the dynamic was defined in three rounds

the dynamics

Subtitle: Paulo André shouted several times with Pedro Scooby to encourage Photograph: Reproduction / TV Globo

In the first round, the pairs formed by Eliezer and Brunna; Douglas Silva and Natalia were winners. Elovênia and Lucas and Maria and Vinícius were eliminated. The other participants waited for new rounds of the test.

In the second round, surfer Pedro Scooby and athlete Paulo André were the first to advance in the competition. Then actors Arthur Aguiar and Tiago Abravanel. Laís and Bárbara and Linn and Jessilane were eliminated.

In the final of the dynamics, the confined Paulo André and Pedro Scooby were the fastest and won.

Check out the pairs and order of play:

1 – Slovenia and Lucas – Eliminated

2 – Eliezer and Brunna Gonçalves – Finalists

3 – Maria and Vinicius – Eliminated

4 – Douglas Silva and Natalia – Finalists

5 – Laís and Bárbara – Eliminated

6 – Jessilane and Linn da Quebrada – Eliminated

7 – Arthur Aguiar and Tiago Abravanel – Finalists

8 – Paulo André and Pedro Scooby – winners

Monsters of the week in trio

Three confined were appointed to the monster’s punishment by the angels of the week. Lucas, Lin da Quebrada and Natalia were chosen and they will dress up as a camera and rolls of photographic film.

Those chosen for the monster’s punishment also lost 300 stakes.

Angels will have to define immunity

As advanced by Tadeu Schmidt when giving the schedule of the week at BBB 22this round will have a “super angel”.

The two winners of the race will have to decide which one of them will be immune, in addition to choosing a second person to immunize before the wall.