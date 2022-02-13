Why does Russia want to invade Ukraine? Understand motivations for conflict between countries – Mundo

THE growing tension between the Russia and the Ukraine awakened the eyes of the world to the conflict between the two countries. The main point of contention is over the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), of which Russia wants the West to promise that Ukraine will not be a part.

Several countries have already taken up the issue, precisely because of the fact that the unfolding of the tension may jeopardize the structure of security across Europe.

Why does Russia want to invade Ukraine?

Despite the hot topic in recent days, Russia continues to deny that it is planning an invasion of Ukraine. The estimated, so far, is that Moscow has about 100 thousand soldiers near the border between the two countries.

Also in January of this year, Vladimir Putin, Russian president, assured that he would take “appropriate techno-military retaliatory measures” if the West’s measures continued to promote the invasion thesis.

according to the agency Reutersan official of the French presidency stated that, during a conversation with French President Emmanuel Macron, held this Saturday (12), Putin gave no signs that he intends to invade Ukraine.

For the lawyer and specialist in international business, Vanilo de Carvalho, the current position of the Russian country is a historical legacy of a past of gloryas well as a way of trying to stop what it considers to be advances of western nations.

Vanilo de Carvalho lawyer and international business expert “We find in Russia a certain nostalgia for a state that was, for many centuries, a regional and even global power, which exercised a lot of power. And whenever it sees itself threatened by the advance of NATO, it acts.”

Tension is old between countries

To understand the conflict it is necessary to know that Ukraine shares borders with Russia and the European Union. The eastern European country is seen as the russian yard by the Putin government, as it has a large ethnic Russian population and close social and cultural ties with Russia.

Although both have already integrated the Soviet Union, the conflict between the nations is old. In 2014, there was a spark between the two. During the period, the Ukrainians overthrew the government, which was an ally of the Russian president, in response to Russia annexed the Crimean peninsulalocated in the south of Ukraine, to its own territory.

The attitude was considered illegal both by Ukraine and by several western countries. In the same period, Russia supported rebels pro-Russian separatists that occupied large areas to the east of the Ukrainian country.

Russia distrusts NATO

NATO did not intervene directly at the time of the annexation of Crimea, but placed troops in several Eastern European countries for the first time. The alliance has since installed battle groups in Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania and Poland, as well as a multinational brigade in Romania.

The organization also expanded the aerial surveillance in the Baltic countries and Eastern Europe, with the intention of intercepting any Russian aircraft that crosses the borders of the member states. Russia demands that this war power be taken from the region.

Although currently the nation not be part of NATO, Ukraine is an “associated country”, that is, it may be an ally in the future with the organization. However, the Russia wants guaranteeson the part of the Western powers, that this will not happen.

President Putin believes that the states associated with the alliance are using the possible annexation of Ukraine as a way of surround the country administered by him. The manager’s wish is for the entity to end its military activities in Eastern Europe, but, according to the specialist, that is not all.

“What Russia wants is not just a rejection of Ukrainian sympathy with NATO, but Ukraine’s explicit adherence to them,” he explains.

What are the chances of invasion?

According to the specialist, it is common to have conflicts and disputes in different parts of the world, in which nations make attacks against each other, in a kind of game of forces. However, what differentiates current Russian attitudes against Ukraine from other cases is the no recoil.

Vanilo de Carvalho lawyer and international business expert “This time, it’s going further. Putin sent 100,000 men [para a fronteira]and you can invade anywhere in the world, not only with that number of soldiers, but also with the war arsenal they [Rússia] has. So, there is an escalation of an increase in tension and not a retreat.”

“As long as there is no change in the logic that is being built, both by the East and by the West, the final step is war“, completes the master in international business.

In case of confrontation, the jurist still cites the instant results: “The first, worst and most tragic consequence is the death of civilians and soldiers, then destruction and starvation.”

However, Vanilo de Carvalho says he believes that, if the invasion is consolidated, the Russians should not annex the country to their territory, but provoke a coup d’état, overthrowing the current Ukrainian government, it’s the replacing it with a “puppet” managerwho was pro-Russia.

Possible sanctions on Russian advances

the american president, Joe Bidenwarned on Saturday, Vladimir Putin of the “severe costs” that Russia would face if it invaded Ukraine, after a day of intense diplomatic efforts that failed to reduce tensions around this former Soviet republic.

According to the White House, in a telephone conversation with the Russian president, Biden “made it clear that if Russia undertakes an invasion, the United States, along with its partners, will respond decisively and impose fast and severe costs to Russia“.

On Monday (7), the US manager promised to “end” the controversial construction of the Russian gas pipeline to Germany, the Nord Stream 2if Moscow invades Ukraine.

Biden spoke with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, who received him at the White House. The latter remained more moderate in his position and promised only to be united with the US president.

