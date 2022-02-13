Why Taos and Compass are smarter options than the Corolla Cross – 02/12/2022

When it launched the second generation of the Compass, in September 2016, Jeep gave prominence to a segment that is always relevant, but with limited marketing expression. Such was its success that the new medium SUV sold more than the Renegade, the brand’s entry model.

Although it starts at R$ 158,990 currently, it was the fifth best-selling model in 2021, with 70,906 units sold.

Five years after the launch of the Compass, Volkswagen Taos and Toyota Corolla Cross face the Jeep as Hyundai iX35, Chevrolet Equinox, Honda CR-V and others have never fought.

A few weeks of socializing with the three models in their top-of-the-line versions – Compass Series S T270, from R$209,590; Corolla Cross XRX, of BRL 204,329; and Taos Highline, R$200,640 – makes it clear that German and American are not only more attractive choices, but also smarter than Japanese.

Image: Disclosure

The Corolla Cross lacks visual coherence to begin with. Although it seems like a Toyota stance not to design similar cars to each other, the SUV differs even more from the rest of the line with that front of exaggerated elements, which doesn’t “talk” with the discreet (and more digestible) rear.

Image: Disclosure

Not to mention the bizarre arrangement of the exhaust muffler, whose visual repair sounded even lazier.

Image: Marcos Camargo/UOL

Compass and Taos obey an aesthetic unity: without their logos, you’d say the first is a Jeep car and the second a Volkswagen.

Image: Disclosure

From the door in, the Corolla Cross pleases more. Finish, comfort, space and silence are indisputable qualities of the SUV. It doesn’t have the refinement of the Compass, but it also doesn’t punish the driver with the Jeep’s small, recessed footrest; it doesn’t offer the ergonomics of the Taos, but it surpasses it in the quality of the materials that cover the cabin.

Image: Murilo Góes/UOL

As for the equipment list, no one is ashamed. The level of equipment is similar, with a slight advantage for the Taos, which even heated seats brings. Corolla Cross and Compass have seven airbags, against six of the Volkswagen (the advantage is in the one destined for the driver’s knees) and the Jeep draws attention for the trunk lid with presence sensor.

Image: Marcos Camargo/UOL

There’s adaptive cruise control on all three, as well as autonomous emergency braking. But Compass and Taos take advantage of the more intuitive and modern multimedia centers.

Image: Marcos Camargo/UOL

Combining a 1.8 flex engine with two electric ones (which together reach 123 hp and 16.6 kgfm of torque), the Corolla Cross impresses when its use is limited to the urban cycle. The mileage goes up and the range doesn’t drop. Until it’s time to hit the road: consumption drops from 14 km/l to 10 km/l (ethanol).

Image: Marcos Camargo/UOL

These are good numbers, similar to Compass and Taos, but with the downside of worse performance. More agile, rivals still stimulate more behind the wheel because of the conventional automatic transmission (six gears in both), and not the CVT type.

In other words, the Corolla uses a very sophisticated technology to deliver the same as rivals, which follow a well-established booklet lately, the low-displacement turbo engine – in the case of the Jeep, 1.3 liter of 185 hp and 27.5 kgfm. ; under the hood of the VW, a 1.4 with 150 hp and 25.5 kgfm.

Image: Marcos Camargo/UOL

In the end, the Corolla Cross struck me as an arrogant car: by fulfilling two dreams of the Brazilian middle class at once – having a Toyota and having a medium SUV -, it assumes that even though it is worse than the Corolla, from whom it borrows the base, would serve the clientele with a simpler rear suspension (torsion axle versus independent), less space in the trunk (440 compared to 470 liters) and less space between axles (2.64 m compared to 2.70 m for the sedan). ).

And it sounds even stranger for the Corolla Cross to dispense with resources consecrated in the Corolla – I repeat: with those who share the platform – to compete in a much more fierce segment today than the one dominated by the sedan.

Compass and Taos, on the other hand, are not remiss with those who invest around R$ 200 thousand in a car. They and the Caoa Chery Tiggo 7 Pro, which has just arrived, wasting efforts to please.