Will it be possible to receive double PIS Pasep?

Since last Tuesday (8), workers can already receive the payment of the PIS/Pasep 2022 salary allowance. Remembering that the benefit refers to the base year 2020, and will be paid with an amount of up to R$ 1,212. Always according to the number of months worked. However, some people are in doubt whether they will be lucky enough to receive double the amount. So, to know more about it, check out below.

Is it possible to withdraw double PIS/Pasep? See how to check the salary allowance

First, it is worth explaining that the PIS Pasep allowance is a right of every worker. The government allocates this benefit to people who meet certain requirements. In the case of PIS, it is intended for workers from private companies who work with a formal contract. Therefore, payment is made by Caixa Econômica Federal.

The Pasep salary allowance is intended for public servants. And, in this situation, he is paid by Banco do Brasil. Thus, to receive the salary bonus, you must be registered for at least 5 years, and have an average monthly salary of up to two minimum wages (R$ 2,200), in 2020.

Finally, in the case of double payments, they will only occur if the government decides to pay the salary bonus for the base year 2021. However, so far, this confirmation has not been made, and only the bonus payments for 2020 will enter on the account of Brazilians. It is therefore necessary to wait to find out if there is a possibility of payment for 2021 being made in 2022. To check your benefit, access the Caixa Trabalhador app on Google Play and the Apple Store.

Anyway, want to stay on top of everything that happens in the world of finance?

Then follow us on the YouTube channel and on our social networks such as Facebook, twitter, Twitch and Instagram. Thus, you will follow everything about digital banks, credit cards, loans, fintechs and matters related to the world of finance.

Image: rafapress/shutterstock.com