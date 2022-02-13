With a special flight manned by women, Latam transports a load of sanitary pads to the NE





Latam Brasil teamed up with Procter & Gamble to distribute 1.1 million sanitary pads to underprivileged communities in the north and northeast of Brazil, especially in southern Bahia, a region heavily affected by heavy rains earlier this year. The objective of the companies is to fight menstrual poverty in Brazil.

According to information from the Brazilian Association of Advertisers (ABA), on Wednesday (9), a Latam plane composed of an all-female crew flew on the route from São Paulo to Salvador, as a symbolic way to promote the action. They commanded the operation Leorgea Costa (commander), Suiam Maritê (co-pilot), Mylena Brito (cabin chief), Rita Girão (flight attendant) and Claudia Regina (flight attendant).





The donation will benefit approximately 40 thousand people in 5 Brazilian states: Alagoas, Amazonas, Bahia, Ceará and Pernambuco. The sanitary pads will be distributed to the benefited communities with the support of the Brazilian Red Cross (CVB) and the State Department of Social Assistance of Amazonas.

“Menstrual poverty is more than just a public health problem around the world. It affects confidence and self-esteem and causes school dropout, even impacting the future of education and the country’s economy. The survey carried out by Always in 2020 alerted to the fact that in Brazil one in four women has already missed class because they cannot buy sanitary pads. This is a collective challenge and a commitment that Always® assumes with society”, says Laura Vicentini, vice president of feminine care and baby care brands at P&G Brazil.

The 20,000 boxes are being transported by LATAM Cargo until the end of February, shipped free of charge in São Paulo through the Avião Solidário program.

To give visibility to the impacts of menstrual poverty, in 2020 Always® carried out a survey, in partnership with Toluna, with 1124 women between 16 and 29 years old, from all classes and regions in Brazil. The results were analyzed by researcher and anthropologist Mirian Goldenberg and show that the lack of dignity in menstruation is a reflection of gender inequality and is exacerbated by the taboo around menstruation.

In addition, the research brought up troubling insights:

In Brazil, one in four women has already missed school because they cannot buy sanitary pads. Almost half of these (48%) tried to hide that the reason was the lack of sanitary pads and 45% believe that not going to class due to lack of sanitary pads had a negative impact on their school performance.

More than one in four young people (29%) revealed that they did not have the money to buy menstrual hygiene products at some point in their lives.

With financial constraints, women turn to alternatives such as toilet paper, old clothes or paper towels.

