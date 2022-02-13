With interest at 11%, see options where to invest your money

Higher Selic rate makes fixed income investments more attractive due to higher yields and lower risk exposure; scenario also creates opportunities for the stock market and real estate funds

Joelfotos/Pixabay Selic advance makes fixed income investments attractive again



the return of fees double-digit level — and the indications of new highs ahead — made investments in fixed income attractive again due to the increase in income without the need to expose yourself to much risk, as in variable income. After years of cuts in Selic and the maintenance of the basic rate at 2% per year, the lowest level in history, until March last year, the Central Bank (BC) reversed the strategy and started a new bullish cycle. In less than a year, the monetary authority added 8.75 percentage points in interest, moving to the current 10.75% per year. And the run has not yet come to an end. In the minutes of the last meeting, held in February, the monetary authority contracted a new increase in the meeting scheduled for March – despite affirming the deceleration in the pace. The harsh tone of the message made analysts see interest rates above 12% in the first half of the year, a level that should be maintained at least until next year, depending on the effects of the monetary tightening in an attempt to bring inflation to the target in 2022 and 2023.

The increase in Selic has a direct impact on the income of public titles and financial institutions. These documents are issued as a form of financing and guarantee the return of the amount with the sum of interest or inflation, depending on the type of investment, within a given period, which can be from months to decades. Fixed income securities can be divided between prefixed and the post-fixed. In the first example, the investor already knows how much the business will yield, that is, he considers the interest level at the moment he makes the contribution of the money. LTN, also called Prefixed Treasure, a bond issued by the federal government, represents the greatest example of investments in this category. The post-fixed rate varies according to the rise or fall of the interest rate promoted by the BC, in the case of the Selic, or the Broad Consumer Price Index (IPCA), if it is linked to inflation. In this case, it is not possible to know the size of the yield at the end of the agreed term. THE Selic Treasure, which varies according to interest, is the main example of this modality. There are also post and prefix options, such as CBDswhich are securities issued by financial institutions.

Choosing the best fixed income option, like any other investment category, must consider the investor’s profile — whether they are willing to take risks or prefer something safer, what are the objectives of the investment, that is, the need to have the money in hand, and, finally, the diversification of the business portfolio. “Now is the time for fixed income, especially for those who are more conservative,” says Nicolas Borsoi, chief economist at Nova Futura Investimentos. “Selic post-fixes are the best options. But who is more willing to face the risk, it is worth buying the post-fixed IPCA. Fixed rate bonds are more predictable, but for the moment, it is better to give preference to shorter bonds, preferably with maturities of a maximum of five years,” he says. Rodrigo Sgavioli, head of allocation and funds at XP, draws attention to the level of emotional control necessary for those who choose securities that may change over time. “It is necessary to be careful that the path to maturity can hurt the investor for having a rationale similar to that of the Stock Exchange”, he says.

The return of the attractiveness of fixed income does not necessarily mean that investments of variable base became less attractive. Despite the volatility around the stock market, experts point out that the scenario tends to leave the stock Exchange cheap with the exit of investors. “A movement of outflow from the stock market is created and, with more people offering than buying, the price drops”, says Cristiano Corrêa, coordinator of the administration course at Ibmec in São Paulo. The rise in the Selic rate also favors sectors listed in the B3, the Brazilian Stock Exchange. In this context, the roles of financial institutions, such as banks and insurance companies, stand out. Ricardo Teixeira, coordinator of the MBA in financial management at FGV, also highlights institutions linked to agribusiness and food. “With the increase in exports, the tendency is for these sectors to become heated,” he explains. On the opposite side, market analysts call for attention to companies with a high degree of indebtedness and that may be pressured by the escalation of financing rates in the wake of the Selic. Borsoi also highlights that the scenario of low economic growth expected for this year makes consumer-linked securities less attractive. “It is best to avoid actions by retailers as families are in debt and unemployment is still high. In times of uncertainty, people tend to go to more defensive sectors like telecoms and energy companies,” he says.

Real estate funds should be favored by the recovery of the economy

You real estate funds, one of the main highlights of the financial market in recent years, will also be impacted by the high interest rate scenario. If, on the one hand, the increase in the Selic rate directly impacts real estate financing rates, on the other hand, the reoccupation of spaces that were vacant during the pandemic with the resumption of normality tends to warm up the segment and recover prices that were low. “The price of the asset does not always reflect the quality of the investment”, says Sgavioli, from XP. For Teixeira, from FGV, the recovery of the global economy will set the tone for the funds’ potential. “We went through two years of a pandemic, and now there is pressure on these assets. The resumption is happening, the question is how quickly it will develop”, he points out.