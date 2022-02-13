Woman dies after being hit by drunk driver in Patos de Minas

A 33-year-old woman died after being hit by a car early this Saturday night (12/02) on Avenida Juscelino Kubitschek, near the beginning of Rua Major Gote in Patos de Minas.

According to information gathered by reporter Igor Nunes from Patos Notícias, the GM/Cruze car was going down the avenue, heading out of the city, when the driver lost control, left the road, hit the pedestrian and pressed her against a wall.

The victim was walking along the avenue, towards her work, when she was surprised by the runaway car. With serious injuries, Patrícia Coutinho da Silva died at the scene.

There were four people in the car. Two passengers were injured and were rescued by the Fire Department and SAMU. One passenger suffered minor injuries and followed the incident report.

The 48-year-old driver left the scene of the accident and was found in a nearby supermarket. He was taken back to the scene and subjected to a breathalyser test there. The result was positive for drunkenness, 0.91 mg/l. He received a voice of arrest and was taken to the Civil Police station.

Questioned, the driver claimed that it was closed by a motorcyclist and for that reason he lost directional control.