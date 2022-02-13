Would you participate? Elon Musk’s company will start testing brain chips in humans

Elon Musk has been increasingly interested in investing in cutting-edge technology as one of the points in human evolution. He has done this through research into space transport, and now also through the brain chips. Whereas, already in August 2021, the billionaire owner of Tesla announced his interest in brain chip research.

According to Musk, through this chip, an unprecedented interface would be created between men and machines. For this, he signed a partnership with eight businessmen who are also interested in installing this technology. In fact, there is already talk of a prediction for the installation of brain chips later this year.

The Neurolink tests

For those who think that using chips in humans is a technology for the distant future, know that Musk is in a hurry. After all, the neurolink is already in its first phase of testing, but still with laboratory animals.

Thus, the model was initially tested in pigs, and soon afterwards the tests were carried out in monkeys. However, during this first phase, neuroscientists are already at odds about the chip.

Learn more about Neurolink

According to information provided by Musk himself, these chips would be the size of a coin. In an interview with The Wall Street Journal, the billionaire said he was excited about the tests being done on animals. Also during this interview, Musk stated that he faithfully believes that the chip is an evolution for humans, and that along with the application of the neurolink, several other benefits will become available.

For example, Musk says that through the neurolink it will be possible to reverse serious spinal cord injuries, offering hope to quadriplegics. Finally, he also said that he is just waiting for the approval of the US regulatory agency to start applications.