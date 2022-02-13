Zopone/Unimed Bauru Basket is surpassed by Fortaleza Basquete Cearense

1

Matheus Amorim The team from Bauru falls to sixth position in the NBB table

Zopone/Unimed Bauru Basket was defeated this Sunday by Fortaleza Basquete Cearense by 74 to 72. Playing in the Gymnasium of the Olympic Training Center (CFO), home of the opponent, the team from Bauru oscillated between good and bad moments, had the opportunity to draw at the timer burst, but did not take advantage of it and now falls to sixth position in the NBB leaderboard, totaling 13 victories in 22 matches played in the national competition.

In this Sunday’s duel, the starting quintet from Bauru had a change: Dontrell Brite took the place of Enzo Ruiz. Larry Taylor, Alex Garcia, Gabriel Jaú and Rafael Hettsheimeir completed the starting five. The pivot shirt 30 was the highlight of Bauru in the partial, by the way, recording 10 of the 19 scored by the Bauru team. The Dragon won the first partial by 19 to 16.

In the second quarter, Enzo Ruiz was the highlight. The Argentine winger converted 11 points, nine of them, in three-point shots. Bauru even opened 9 points of advantage in the partial, but saw his opponent turn in the last two minutes of the first half. Alberto Bial’s men kept the lead in the last possession and went to the locker room winning by 39 to 38.

At the return of the interval, the Dragon fell in performance and could not command the score at any opportunity. Enzo and Hettsheimeir continued pulling the team’s score, but it was still insufficient to win the third period. The teams went to the final period with Fortaleza BC in advantage, 55 to 51.

In the last quarter, the Dragon increased its defensive intensity, started to bother more the shots of Davi Rossetto and Nehemias Morillo, Alex Garcia made a practically perfect partial, but at the moment of turning the game, Bauru missed and could not leave the court with the victory. 74 to 72 in favor of the home team, who now return to position themselves close to the Playoffs Zone. Even in the future, being able to face the Bauruense in the round of 16.

The next game of the team from Bauru for the NBB will be on Thursday (18), at 7:30 pm, against São Paulo, at the Pressure Cooker Gym.

Numbers of Zopone / Unimed Bauru Basket players in this Sunday’s duel:

Samuel Pará – 2 points

Dontrell Brite – 2 assists and 3 balls recovered

Larry Taylor – 8 points, 8 rebounds and 7 assists

Felipe Vezaro – 2 rebounds

Alex Garcia – 15 points, 4 rebounds and 5 assists

Gabriel Jaú – 4 points and 3 rebounds

Enzo Ruiz – 23 points and 5 rebounds

Rafael Hettsheimer – 20 points