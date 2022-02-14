19 foods that help hydrate your body

It is a fact that we must keep the hydration for the proper functioning of the body, in this way, we avoid problems such as dizziness and drop in blood pressure. To help control metabolism, there is an unscientific recommendation that states that we should drink about 2 liters of water a day – which is extremely relative, as a number of factors determine the adequate amount we should ingest.

The most correct thing is to trust the body’s natural signal: thirst. In this sense, there are foods that help hydrate our body, mostly fruits. Rich in water, they may have other benefits due to their compounds. We will present here what these are. foods rich in waterbut emphasizing that these are nutritional information that can be relative, according to the organism of each one.

Another fundamental detail is that these indications are not officially a form of treatment for those who need more hydration in the body. Only a nutritionist will be able to tell you, in an official way, what should be used. Here, we only outline the general lines about foods rich in water.

19 foods that hydrate the body

The first food on our list is a classic known to many as high in water. About 92% of watermelon’s composition is water and its calorie is 31 for every 100 grams of the fruit. It contains nutrients such as lycopene and glutathione. These are responsible for protecting the body, preventing cells from developing oxidation.

See our list of 19 of the top water-rich foods:

Watermelon; Melon; boiled pumpkin; raw carrot; raw watercress; Avocado; Raspberry; Zucchini; Cucumber; Cabbage; Lettuce; Tomato; English potato; Kiwi; Mango; Spinach; Broccoli; Silver banana; Brown rice.

These are some foods rich in water, but it is always good to consult a nutritionist to find out which of these foods meet your nutritional needs. Our list is based on the nutritional values ​​reported by the World Health Organization (WHO), but for information purposes only.