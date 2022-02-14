3 DF bets took the corner and 98, the court

posted on 02/13/2022 16:31



(credit: Ed Alves/CB/DA Press)

Gamblers from the Federal District reaffirmed their reputation as a hot foot in the Mega-Sena draw that took place on Saturday. Despite the main prize having accumulated, three DF bets took the corner and 98, the four. The next draw will be on Wednesday (16/2), with live transmission on Caixa Econômica Federal’s social media, at 8 pm. Bets close at 7pm on the day of the draw at accredited lottery outlets or online. The prize is estimated at R$ 12 million.

In Saturday’s draw (12/2), 63 bets hit the corner, with six winning BRL 71,084.92 thousand. The players won BRL 35,542.46 thousand. All bets were placed in Brazil. In addition, DF had 98 winning bets that made the Mega-Sena court, including singles and pool games. In the national total, 3,892 bets hit four of the six scores and each one earned R$821.89. The numbers drawn in contest nº2453 can be checked on Caixa’s website. The total collection of the contest reached R$ 38,837,137.50.

For people who usually or intend to play their games on the internet, you need to be careful when betting. Check out how to play online.

First, it is necessary to clarify that only people over 18 with CPF can register for the Online Lotteries. To bet, you need to register and have a credit card.

Two steps are necessary: ​​enter your personal data and then validate the registration token, sent to the email. The password must be registered with 6 numbers.

A tip from Caixa is not to save passwords, as it is the keyword that guarantees your identity on the portal, controlling your bets and eventual prizes.

If you don’t remember your password, just click on access and activate the option “I forgot my password” in the CAIXA Login. Then follow the steps in the email sent.

In Online Lotteries, the player can place bets of a minimum of BRL 31.50 and a maximum of BRL 945.00 per day. The portal receives bets 24 hours a day. However, it is necessary to pay attention to the closing time of the contest, which is the same practiced in the Lottery Houses (1 hour before the draws)

Online bets are placed as if they were on the paper wheel. The player will select numbers on a virtual wheel and then place them in the betting cart. It is worth remembering that the portal does not sell the pool.

Another important factor is that you cannot play games for other people in Online Lotteries. The bets are linked to the CPF of the registration and the payment of any prize as well.

It is possible to view the cart bets, with individual detail, as well as the total value of the cart. A valid Credit Card will be required to process payment via Mercado Pago.

If you win a prize, you must print the bet slip and generate the Redemption Code (which must be memorized) and go to your preferred lottery, where CPF and generated code will be entered.

To delete your registration, call: 3004 1104 (Capitals and metropolitan regions) or 0800 726 0104 (other regions).