5 foods that can be your allies to improve labyrinthitis

Labyrinthitis refers to problems in the labyrinth, a structure that is part of the inner ear. In this sense, know that food can influence the picture. Therefore, we separate 5 foods that improve labyrinthitis for you to know how to alleviate the episodes of this health problem.

There are several factors that can cause labyrinthitis, including stress, circulatory diseases, viral infections, tumors and even diabetes and hypertension, as they are diseases that affect blood vessels and other local structures. In addition, symptoms include nausea, dizziness, nausea and even falls.

5 foods that improve labyrinthitis

As it is an inflammatory condition, the diet to prevent episodes of labyrinthitis should be low in foods that promote inflammation, such as processed meats and foods rich in refined flours, for example. On the other hand, foods with anti-inflammatory compounds should be part of daily consumption.

1. Fruits and vegetables

Fruits and vegetables are rich in essential nutrients for the proper functioning of the body. In this sense, they are good sources of anti-inflammatory compounds, such as lycopene. Therefore, they should be part of the daily diet in order to avoid episodes of labyrinthitis.

2. Seeds

Pumpkin, sesame, chia, sunflower and flax seeds are rich in good fats, which help reduce inflammation in the body. For this reason, they should be considered allies to alleviate labyrinthitis.

3. Pisces

Fish such as salmon, sardines and tuna have omega 3, which is anti-inflammatory, and also improve the functioning of the nervous system. Therefore, they are good options to fight inflammation in the labyrinth.

4. Whole foods

Whole foods, in addition to containing a good proportion of fiber, also have vitamins, minerals, antioxidants and anti-inflammatories. These foods must be consumed daily to alleviate not only labyrinthitis, but also other adjacent conditions that can trigger inflammation.

5. Olive oil

Olive oil is also rich in good fats and contains a lot of omega 6, which works together with omega 3. Therefore, it should be consumed together with fish, for example, in order to guarantee the anti-inflammatory action.

These are some foods that can help relieve labyrinthitis. If you have severe symptoms of this health problem, do not hesitate to seek medical attention in order to avoid worrying consequences.