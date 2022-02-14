5 foods that “melt fat” and help you lose weight faster

When going on a diet, many people try to look for or resort to “miraculous” ways out. However, some simple changes in the food routine can have great effects on weight loss. Adding some foods to meals is one of the ways to achieve the desired result.

Below are some foods that you can use to improve your diet for weight loss. However, it is worth noting that the ideal is always to seek the guidance of a nutrition professional. These are just a few tips that have the power to help you achieve your goals.

1 – Peppers

Capsaicin is the element present in peppers that gives it a burning sensation in contact with the mucous membranes of the body. However, it is also a powerful thermogenic, that is, it accelerates the body’s metabolism and, consequently, increases the burning of calories.

2 – Ginger

Like pepper, ginger is an excellent thermogenic and helps to burn body fat faster. In addition, ginger is a low-calorie food, as it has a negligible amount of calories.

3 – Beans

Eating more beans than rice helps to improve weight loss, as it has more fiber and fewer calories than grains of rice. However, this does not mean doubling the amount of beans, but reducing the amount of the rice companion.

4 – Cold water

Consuming plenty of water helps to deflate the body and improve the functioning of the organs. If the water is cold, it is even better, as it forces the body to expend more energy to balance the internal temperature.

5 – Hibiscus

Hibiscus tea is already famous among dieters. It’s no wonder, as he actually has high slimming power. Its action blocks the amylase enzyme and even increases the body’s diuretic power. In other words, it reduces the absorption of carbohydrates, fights free radicals and helps eliminate fluids from the body.