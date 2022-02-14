5-year-old Paulistano who mapped asteroids in a NASA project cited names of planets at the Catavento Museum at age 2, says mother | São Paulo

The 5-year-old from São Paulo who discovered 15 asteroids in a NASA project, the American space agency, showed his understanding of astronomy at the age of two during a visit to the Catavento Museum, in the central region of São Paulo.

Miro Latansio Tsai became the youngest person in the world to make the discovery of asteroids in a project in partnership with NASA which aims constantly mapping the sky for nearby objects that may pose a risk of collision with Earth (learn more below).

From an early age, Miro Latansio Tsai preferred museums to playgrounds. Upon arriving at the Museu Catavento, he began citing the names of all the planets in the Solar System.according to his mother, lawyer Carla Latansio, 40 years old.

“Despite being a 2-year-old baby, he went wild! His favorite outing was always going to the museum. He didn’t want to go to the playground, he always wanted to go to the museum (laughs). Miro didn’t have an astronomy book at that time and got there showing all the planets by name. I think he saw it on TV, because he watches a lot of documentaries”, says the mother.

But this was not the first feat for Miro, who at age 5 is fluent in English and is learning Mandarin from his father, 45-year-old Chinese administrator Jack Tsai. Carla also says that Miro started reading during the pandemic, at age 3. At one and a half years old, she spoke complete sentences, such as “I want to leave,” and took her first steps at 9 months, according to her mother.

“It is not only developed in the speech part, but in the entire cognitive part. He has a very advanced mind for his age. Miro was always very interested in science and technology, he was always curious and wanted to understand how things happened.”

Miro’s “why” phase began at age 2. Before becoming interested in space, Miro already chose books such as “Atlas do Corpo Humano” and “Atlas Geográfico”, according to Carla.

“He asked questions like ‘why is the sun hot and the moon not?’ He asked everything, spent hours analyzing an anthill, a thrush, he was always very investigative. At the bookstore I showed children’s books and he didn’t want to, he went straight to the atlas. He memorized how the digestive system works and taught us, the parents .”

The project in which Miro identified 15 asteroids is Asteroid Hunter 2021, carried out by the International Astronomical Search Collaboration (IASC) in partnership with NASA and the Panoramic Survey Telescope and Rapid Response. System (Pan-STARRS).

The goal is constantly mapping the sky for nearby objects that could be at risk of colliding with Earth.

In Brazil, the project takes place through the Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation (MCTI).

The reports are reviewed and validated by the IASC and then submitted to the Minor Planet Center (MPC) at Harvard. The MPC is recognized by the International Astromonical Union in Paris as the world’s official repository of asteroid data.

Miro has provisional and preliminary asteroids. The preliminaries are confirmation that what he identified is indeed an asteroid, but the authorship of the discovery is only officially given when the analysis process ends.

So, even though he actually saw a new asteroid, he still hasn’t been confirmed to be the author. The preliminaries are likely asteroids that have already passed through the sieve of Harvard and the IASC and were registered on the international observation site MPC.

Over time, if these detections are confirmed by additional observations made by large sky surveys (e.g. Pan-STARRS, Catalina Sky Survey), they could become discoveries that are numbered by the International Astronomical Union.

This process, from first detection to discovery status, takes 6-8 years. Once numbered, discoverers can propose names to the IAU.

In addition to the Asteroid Hunter, Miro participates in several other projects in partnership with NASA or directly with the American space agency, such as the “Globe”, which monitors the planetary climate. The boy has already been honored on the agency’s social networks. (see photo above).

Now that he’s accomplished the feat of identifying asteroids, Miro is teaching those interested to learn how to do the same. Carla created the “Clubinho do Miro”, where she publishes videos of her son giving classes on the subject. “He loves teaching,” says Carla.

And since not even the sky is the limit for little Miro, he also already knows what he wants to be when he grows up. In addition to being a monster truck driver, a type of giant truck made for competitions, Miro wants, in his own words, “to save the planet to defend people”. Identifying asteroids that could collide with Earth was the first step of the 5-year-old boy who asks for the theme to be Superman on every birthday.

