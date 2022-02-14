6 foods that help you lose weight and lower your blood sugar

One of the most threatening health problems today is hyperglycemia, or excess blood sugar. It represents a great danger to the health and good development of our organism, and can cause nausea, headaches, drowsiness and tiredness, excessive thirst and a frequent urge to urinate.

The causes of this problem are foods rich in sugar and carbohydrates, which should always be avoided. So today we brought 6 food tips that can contribute to the reduction of sugar in the body, even helping in slimming. Check out:

Table of Contents Spinach

Avocado

Egg

Broccoli

chia

Lentil

Spinach

Rich in amino acids and minerals like calcium, magnesium and potassium, it has a powerful ability to lower blood pressure levels. In addition, it contains a large amount of fiber, responsible for improving the digestive system and lowering blood sugar levels.

Avocado

This fruit is rich in good fats, including oleic acid, an anti-inflammatory substance also found in olive oil. Avocado also contributes to weight loss, giving you more satiety and reducing the risk of metabolic syndrome.

Egg

The egg is a very versatile food, which can be consumed at any time of the day and is easily digested by the body. It also has the ability to regulate blood sugar levels, prolongs the feeling of satiety and reduces hunger.

Broccoli

It lowers blood sugar levels because it is very rich in iron. In addition, it can also provide a feeling of satiety, helping people who want to lose weight.

chia

It is a source of antioxidant protein, fiber, omega 3 and 6, vitamins and minerals such as iron, calcium and magnesium. It is widely used in healthy recipes by people who want to lose weight. It can also prevent cardiovascular disease.

Lentil

This legume is a source of protein, iron, potassium, fiber and antioxidants that protect the skin and prevent aging. Plus, it’s perfect for lowering blood sugar levels.