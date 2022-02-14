8-hour flight to South America ends in widespread brawl among passengers





Three people were arrested after a violent fight during a flight of the French airline Air Caraibes that took off from Paris and was destined for Cayenne, French Guiana. Videos of the confusion were posted on social media, although it is not known exactly what caused the incident.

According to French Guiana’s La1ere newspaper, the violent argument broke out on Friday, January 11 flight TX-570, a regular flight that was operated by a high-density Airbus A350-1000 aircraft (with a capacity for 425 passengers). .

In the shared images, it is possible to see the moment in which a group of passengers face each other with exchanges of punches through the aisles of the aircraft. Flight attendants and other passengers try to calm down but end up being assaulted. A passenger was forced against the aircraft’s main exit, while a flight attendant was injured.





It was not informed at which time of the flight the confusion occurred, but it is known that the confusion was contained and the aircraft landed in the South American country after 8 hours of takeoff and within its standard time, without delays.

When contacted, the airline confirmed that a flight attendant was injured while trying to separate struggling passengers. “Some customers helped our crew to contain this situation, the consequences of which could have been serious”commented Eric Michel, deputy general manager of Air Caraïbes.

After landing, three men were reportedly removed by police, who were already on standby at the airport, and now they could face prison terms of up to three years if found guilty of compromising flight safety.

Air Caraïbes is a French airline based in the French West Indies and majority-owned by Groupe Dubreuil. Its routes connect Paris to French colonization locations in America, including the Caribbean.



