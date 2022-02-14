8-year-old boy dies after falling from water slide in Caldas Novas

An 8-year-old boy died when he fell from the structure of a waterslide at the diRoma Acqua Park water park, in Caldas Novas, in the south of Goiás, this Sunday afternoon (13). The diRoma group announced on social media that the toy, called Volcano, was deactivated due to the works. The child managed to access the area and suffered a fall from 15 meters high, according to the Fire Department.





Six days ago, a post on social media from diRoma Acqua Park reported that the toy was under construction, with completion scheduled for June 30.

THE R7 chatted with two visitors who were at the water park last weekend. They said the “Volcano” was closed off with fences and signs, but there was no security at the entrance to the ride that was under construction.





The Fire Department reported that the child was attended by the water park lifeguards until the arrival of Samu (Mobile Emergency Care Service) and the 9th Military Fire Battalion, around 3:45 pm.

An aerial team of firefighters was called to transfer the victim by helicopter to the Governador Otávio Lage de Siqueira State Emergency Hospital, in Goiânia, but the boy suffered cardiac arrest and the team had to return.

The child was sent to Caldas Novas Municipal Hospital and was intubated in serious condition, but could not resist the injuries and head trauma followed by drowning. The death was confirmed by the medical team of the Municipal Hospital, at 19 pm. The Civil Police of Goiás investigates the case.

According to the Municipality of Caldas Novas, the child was born in the municipality of Conselheiro Lafaiete, in Minas Gerais. The family was in Goiás on a vacation trip.

In a note sent to R7, the diRoma group lamented and says “deep solidarity with the family of the child who was tragically injured.”

The group reported that the area in which the accident occurred was completely closed off with siding and properly signposted for renovation and improvements. Also according to the note, the complex is rigorously inspected by the Fire Department and has all the permits and licenses issued by the competent authorities.

“We are dismayed, collaborating with the authorities and offering all support to the family in this time of mourning,” reads an excerpt from the statement.