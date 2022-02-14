‘After an addiction to electronic cigarettes, I use a pump to recover my lungs’ – 02/14/2022

“I started using it because it was the ‘fashion’ at the time,” says student Tereza Vitoria de Almeida Batalha, 21, about electronic cigarettes — or vapes. Since 2020, she has been using this type of DEF (electronic smoking device), which can cause addiction. It started like most young people: at a party, out of curiosity. “From the first use, I enjoyed it and felt like smoking all the time,” she says.

The problem is that last year, the student from Maceió started to feel several symptoms, such as fatigue, excessive tiredness, dizziness, among others: it was the lung giving signs that something was not right. Read the full story below:

“I met electronic cigarettes in 2020, at a party. It was ‘fashion’ at the time and everyone used it. I was even against it, but I decided to try it once. Since then, I’ve enjoyed it, and I haven’t stopped. ever.

I bought disposable ones to take to parties on weekends. Before that, she had never smoked the traditional cigarette, only the electronic one.

Then I bought one Julywhat is a much easier model to use. It comes with a charger and you can take it everywhere. So I used it every day: as soon as I woke up until bedtime. Not a day passed no smoking. If I didn’t use it, I was already stressed and in withdrawal.

In 2021, I sold my e-cigarette to decrease use, but it was a failed attempt as it is so easy to buy disposables. There’s always someone selling at parties, and I know friends who sell too.

The moment I felt like smoking the most was when I was drinking or at home, watching a movie or series. In addition, she had a lot of trigger when she saw someone using it or when some character, on TV, started smoking. The urge hit me and I would go there and use the electronic cigarette.

I discovered the problem this year. In fact, I had already had some side effects since 2021, which were lung fatigue, increased anxiety — I already have a diagnosis —, trouble sleeping and being unwilling to do daily tasks. I was very tired!

There are different types of electronic smoking devices. Image: iStock

When I went to the gym, for example, I felt dizzy and low blood pressure easily. As I live in Maceió, which has a beach, he would run along the shore and practice muay thai, but he couldn’t do it anymore.

Also throat problems always. Once, last year, I had really bad tonsillitis. I had to take an injection, because my throat ‘closed’. The doctor said that everything could have happened by using the vape.

‘The worst feeling is when you try to take a breath and you can’t’

My lung was full of water so I couldn’t expand it properly for complete a breath, according to the doctor.

I realized that things got more serious this year, when I went to my ENT doctor and she gave me ‘asthma’ inhalers to recover 100% of my lung.

According to her, I didn’t have asthma, but I was a firecracker. [broncodilatadores] which helped to recover my lung. In addition, the doctor reinforced that she would have to stop smoking and have a healthy life again. So I decided to follow the recommendations earlier this year.

I didn’t need to be hospitalized and I did the treatment at home with the help of these firecrackers, which I can get from the government.

Tereza already feels better after vape impacts on her lung Image: Personal archive

Now, I feel more willing, the liquid present in my lung has already come out. My bodybuilding workouts yield much more. I went back to doing aerobic exercises without feeling sick.

My mood, my skin, my sleep and my breathing are almost 100%. I am really happy. I’ve always been adept of a healthy lifestyle, and when I started smoking, I was frustrated that I wasn’t following the routine I used to follow.

THE vape it has a very good momentary feeling, but then it is much worse. The consequences come. So there’s no point in entering that world.

I don’t plan on using it again. If I come back, it won’t be the same way, because I’ve acquired consciousness and I know it hurts me a lot. At the moment, I’m really avoiding any contact to get my lung back and my health back.”

E-cigarette effects

According to doctors, this fluid present in the lung can be caused by the use of electronic cigarettes, resulting in cases of pleural effusion or pulmonary edema, in addition to acquired pneumonia. In Tereza’s case, luckily, it was nothing serious.

“It is also not possible to rule out bronchitis and/or pulmonary emphysema [destruição dos alvéolos pulmonares] associated with aggravation of heart function caused by electronic cigarettes”, explains Ricardo Martins, pulmonologist, professor at the HUB (University Hospital of Brasília) and member of the SBPT (Brazilian Society of Pulmonology and Tisiology).

There are several health risks when the smoke — hot, with a temperature of 300 to 400ºC— with these substances, many of them unknown, it comes into contact with the lung, the body’s entry organ, and can burn regions of the respiratory tract and lead to some diseases.

The person can feel all the symptoms reported by Tereza, cough, shortness of breath, chest pain, fever, among others. And because it doesn’t have as many toxic substances as a “conventional” cigarette, people think these electronic devices are harmless, but that’s not true.

Vape use carries health risks Image: iStock

Scientists have already identified several toxic and carcinogenic components in the composition, including nicotine, present in the vast majority, which is the drug responsible for causing chemical dependence.

There is even a disease called Evali, which is characterized by lung injury associated with the direct use of these DEFs. Adolescents with this problem occurred mainly in the United States, with a high number of cases and even deaths due to the use of electronic cigarettes, especially those who had THC (one of the active ingredients in marijuana) and nicotine.

Far beyond the lung

Electronic cigarettes cause major impacts on heart health, increasing the risk of stroke, heart attack, high blood pressure, in addition to brain damage.

Men who use e-cigarettes or vapes are twice as likely to suffer from erectile dysfunction compared to those who don’t, according to a study published in December 2021 in the medical journal. American Journal of preventive medicine.