After Ana Maria Braga and Galvão Bueno spent millions on farms, a new strategy was discovered to guarantee a share of the agro profits without having to buy land or cattle; understand

Agro is also cash! You probably already know that agro is pop, it’s tech, but it seems that Globo forgot to mention how profitable this sector is for those who invest in this market. Meanwhile, big names in the station are already investing heavily in millionaire farms for Brazil.

A few years ago, the presenter Ana Maria Braga paid millions of reais for a farm of 150 bushels in Bofete, in the interior of São Paulo. But if you think it was just for the peace of the countryside and the tranquility of the rural setting, you are very wrong. She has already profited heavily from the property through her plantations and cattle raising.

And it’s not the only one.

Galvão Bueno is also part of the agricultural team. The journalist’s property, located in Candiota, in Rio Grande do Sul, has 108 hectares of land, cattle and race horses, and also has an exclusive grape plantation that supplies the speaker’s own winery, Bueno Wines.

Let's face it, with so many important people investing heavily in this market, you should at least keep an eye out, after all, these millionaires don't like to burn money, quite the opposite.

But what really matters in this story is the potential of this sector. Agribusiness is today one of the engines of the Brazilian economy. And if you think that to seek profits from agriculture you have to own land or live in the countryside, don’t worry.

The good news is that you will be able to reap the rewards of this millionaire crop. With just BRL 100 you can now have the chance to guarantee your share in the profits of the agro direct in your account without having to have any centimeter of land or head of cattle.

And believe me, you have great chances to seek profits:

Brazil stands out for the generation of wealth with agribusiness; the sector represents almost 28% of the Brazilian GDP

According to calculations by Cepea (Center for Advanced Studies in Applied Economics) the share of agriculture and livestock in the national GDP can reach 28%.

This is considering that in 2020, a year marked by the coronavirus pandemic, agribusiness already represented 26.6% of that percentage. But for you to better understand these values, take a look at the image below and see how it works by regions of the country:

Now see some impressive data from studies in the area of ​​intelligence by Embrapa (2021) :

Brazil is the biggest beef exporter ;

bedroom largest grain exporter with 19% of the global market;

In 2020 it was the country that most exported soy in the world with 84 million exported;

It accounts for 50% of the world’s soy trade ;

It is among the countries that most export coffee and sugar;

We can already see that the country is very successful in this area and now we may be facing a unique window of opportunity. I’m going to explain to you:

Commodities are on the rise; soybean exports could reach 9.9 million tons in February

At commodities are very important pieces for agribusiness, and it is not for nothing that they were responsible for highlighting Brazil in the field of export during the crisis years. Now it shouldn’t be any different. The projection for 2022, according to IBGE data, is that soybean production will increase by 2.5%.

And it doesn’t stop there, Anec (National Association of Cereal Exporters) estimates that soybean exports reach the mark of 9.9 million tons this month of February. Which is not very difficult to happen, since only in January, Brazil exported 2.42 million tons for the foreign market.

It is worth remembering that in the same month in 2021, the country exported only 53 thousand tons. In other words, demand has increased a lot since then. Now look at the performance of the soybean price on the Chicago Stock Exchange:

As you can see, soybeans continue to perform well in the futures market, but they are not the only ones: corn has also been very prominent. We know that it is not possible to predict the future, but we are talking about very relevant data, which give us indications of a new commodities supercycle.

But the best may be yet to come.

Increase in demand, prices and profits: and best of all is that the agro’s revenue is in dollars… so your earnings can be multiplied by up to 5x

If currently agro is already considered one of the engines of the economy, the trend is that in the very near future it will be even more important. You see, with the increase in demand for agricultural products (exports) the prices of commodities and consequently the profits of the producers increase.

Maybe you don’t know, but a very important factor in this sector is that, agricultural income is in dollars. That’s what you’re reading. Therefore, the current exchange rate, which is in the BRL 5.20, only benefits the agricultural market, multiplying industry profits by up to 5x.

If, on the one hand, the dollar above R$ 5 made life difficult for tourists, on the other hand, it leveraged the profits of agribusiness investors. Have you ever imagined yourself surfing the waves of one of the fastest growing markets in the world and still profiting from the soaring dollar? Well, that possibility is closer than you think.

One of the most promising sectors of the Brazilian economy in 2022

Well, we’ve come this far and you’ve already seen the power of agribusiness in the global market. It is important to point out that everything you read above can still get better, after all, the projections for the agromarket are increasingly promising.

Take a look at the headlines below:

The outlook for the 2022 harvest is extremely positive for the sector. According to IBGE data the production of cereals and pulses must add 277.1 million tonsleading us to a record harvestwith an increase in corn and soybean production.

You don’t need to be a farm owner, live in the countryside or even have a lot of money to have a chance to grab a slice of agro profits.

Now that you know how much this market is promising and profitable is important that you know how accessible it is to you.

Probably at some point in this text you must have imagined that this reality is very far from yours, or that only large investors and farmers can reap the fruits of this millionaire harvestbut know that not.

If before the investments in agriculture were beyond the reach of small investors, now the situation is quite different. With just R$100 you can secure your participation in what could be the next cash super-harvest seen at all times.

On the 21st of February you will have the opportunity to participate in the event online and 100% free

During this event, George Wachsmann, CIO of Vitreo, a manager with more than BRL 13 billion in assets under custody, will detail all the investment opportunities in agro so that you can seek profits with this market.

Don’t worry, this event is completely free and you won’t have to buy anything at all. On the contrary: the aim of this meeting is to give you access to strategy that will allow you to seek expressive profits with Brazilian agribusiness without leaving home.

It is important to remember that when participating of this broadcast with Jojoyou will stand out from the majority of market investors. Let’s be clear, the truth is that many people are still out of the agricultural market due to lack of information or even laziness to seek alternatives to fatten their assets. In the meantime, you will access to everything needed to have a chance to reap the rewards of the next million dollar crop.

So be aware that the future of your investments is in your hands, and that depending on your choices it can be very promising.

Now if you chose to be one of the few visionary investors in the market, congratulations. You are about to seek millionaire profits with the sector that is prominent in the Brazilian economy.

By clicking on the button below, you will discover how to have the chance to guarantee your participation in agribusiness profits with only R$100:

