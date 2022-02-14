After BBB 22 controversy, Luana Piovani pins Boninho

Angel of the week at BBB 22, surfer Pedro Scooby did not receive statements from his children Bem, Dom and Liz in the support videos sent to him. That’s because his ex-wife, actress and model Luana Piovani, did not authorize the exposure of the couple’s children on national television.

The information was confirmed by the director of the reality show, Boninho, on social networks. Big Boss made a publication congratulating the brothers when a fan said: “Dreaming of seeing Luana Piovani with the children at the angel’s lunch”. Boninho then replied: “She didn’t authorize it. Pedro Scooby is not going to see the children.”

The subject generated many comments on social networks, dividing the public between supporting or criticizing Luana Piovani. The majority of women supported Piovani’s decision. On the other hand, the actress decided to record a video pinning Boninho, saying that the “backfire”.

“I want to share something with you. Man when he thinks he’s going to be smart is a really unique business. Did you feel evil in that little answer Boninho gave I don’t know to whom saying that I hadn’t released the children’s image? I felt, I felt. He must be thinking I was going to get screwed, huh?! Because Brazil is devoted to this program… but it forgets that if there is one thing that unites women, it is a business called motherhood. And then, the shot backfired. So I came here just to register, at the end of my day, which was wonderful… Valentine’s Day Eve [Dia dos Namorados]I just wanted to register this here before bed [ela mostra um buquê de flores]. Suck it, Boninho!”, said Luana Piovani in a sequence of Stories published on her Instagram.

After watching the videos of friends and family and realizing that the children were not present at the tribute, Pedro Scooby guessed that the reason could have been his ex’s refusal to expose the children on television. He even supported Piovani’s decision.

“Something too, which may have happened, which is something she knows I support, Luana may have said: ‘I’m not going to put the images of the children exposed’, you know?! On TV, for millions of people. And I’m super supportive, cool,” she said.

