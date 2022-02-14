After killing Elisa, Matias goes crazy, is rushed to the sanatorium and mental health is shaken

In Beyond the Illusionnew novel of the six of the Globe, Matias (Antonio Calloni) will end up killing Elisa (Larissa Manuela). To make matters worse, the villain will devise a way to get out of jail by blaming David (Rafel Vitti)who is innocent.

Despite getting out of jail, Matias will suffer the consequences of killing his own daughter. At first, he will start to hallucinate and see the ghost of Larissa Manoela’s character. Violeta (Malu Galli), the man’s wife, will be worried and think that he is becoming unbalanced with the death of her daughter.

In scenes that are scheduled to air on February 15th, Matias will have a major outbreak and will end up being taken to a sanatorium. Violeta will be very shaken and will try to find a way to save her husband’s sanity. Later, Violeta will move to the farm with Isadora, Augusta and Matias.

The plot is written by Alessandra Poggi, under the general direction of Luís Felipe Sá and artistic direction by Luiz Henrique Rios. Starring Larissa Manoela and Rafael Vitti, the telenovela also has Danilo Mesquita, Débora Ozório, Malu Galli, Marcello Novaes, Jayme Matarazzo and Bárbara Paz in the main roles.