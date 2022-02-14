Agent suspected of shooting and killing Palmeiras fan in SP has preventive detention decreed

The São Paulo Court of Justice converted the arrest of 42-year-old prison guard José Ribeiro Apostolo Junior, into preventive action. He is suspected of shooting and kill Palmeiras fan Dante Luiz Oliveirafrom the leadership of Mancha Alviverde, after the Club World Cup final.

According to the IML (Medical-Legal Institute), the victim’s burial is scheduled for 9 am this Monday (14), at the Saudade Cemetery, in Caieiras, in Greater São Paulo.

Dante died after being shot during a scuffle after the match between Palmeiras and Chelsea. The case took place on Rua Palestra Itália, in the Pompeia neighborhood, west of São Paulo, on Saturday afternoon (12). The shooter was arrested after the crime.





The victim, who was shot in the chest by the escort and penitentiary surveillance agent of the SAP (Department of Penitentiary Administration), was taken to Hospital das Clínicas, but did not survive his injuries.

According to the Civil Police, the first information is that some fans doubted that the prison guard was in fact from Palmeiras, since he was not wearing the team’s shirt, just a green outfit without the club’s identification.

José Ribeiro Apostolo Junior claims that he took his cell phone to show that he was a fan of the club alviverde, but the device was thrown on the floor. With the confusion, according to the Civil Police, someone would have shouted something similar to “cell phone theft”, which provoked agitation from the others.





According to the images analyzed by the police, initially a fan starts running after the prison guard, who takes out his gun and points it at the pursuer. He seems to give up, but seconds later, two more fans appear chasing the agent.

When the man is reached, he turns and fires once, hitting Dante Luiz Oliveira in the chest, who falls and can no longer get up. The suspect was restrained by the Military Police, who took the weapon from the agent’s hand. At that moment, it turned out that the gun had run out of ammunition.

The fans who were attacking José, according to the police report, then began to attack the police. With the presence of Cavalry, Tactical Force and Shock Battalion teams, the riot was contained.





Testimony

In testimony, according to delegate Maurício Freire, the agent would have said that he acted in self-defense, since he was being chased by a crowd of Palmeiras who accused him of cell phone theft.

Dante Luiz was a resident of Caieiras, one of the leaders of a sector of the main organized crowd in Palmeiras, Mancha Alviverde, and one of the directors of an amateur football team in the region, Unidos da Praça Laranjeiras, which posted a tribute to him on the networks. social. Friends and relatives also mourned the fan’s death.

The case was presented at Drade (Delegation for Repression of Sports Intolerance Crimes). The prison guard was arrested in the act, indicted for qualified intentional homicide – for a futile reason – and for riot, based on the Fan Statute. The weapon, a 380 caliber pistol, was seized.



