An Insider Talks About Which Exclusive Games Would Coming to Xbox in 2022

The year 2021 turned out to be a great year for the Xbox family. In addition to the arrival of two great swords such as Forza Horizon 5 and Halo: Infinite, Microsoft has released several games that have been very well received by both expert critics and gamers, such as Psychonauts 2 or Age of Empires IV (although this one is only available on PC ).

However, it looks like Microsoft doesn’t want to rest on the wins, as some games are expected to hit the Xbox catalog this year. A well-known insider spoke about this matter, who spoke about what could be the exclusives coming to Xbox in 2022.

The information comes from Klobrille, who shared a post on Resetera, commenting on what he thinks will be the exclusives that will arrive on Xbox in 2022, and without ruling out that any of them may end up arriving or next year.

Klobrille talks about Xbox’s lineup for 2022 “but 2023 undeniably is looking to be on another level just in terms of raw quantity” pic.twitter.com/FSGDcLJb08 — Idle Sloth (@IdleSloth84) February 12, 2022

Klobrille begins by highlighting the games that are confirmed for this 2022, such as grounded, starfield and redfall. Then he also gives the The Dusk Falls and one of the projects that leaked a few weeks ago has a good chance of arriving during this year. Finally, it is also worth noting that there are numerous rumors about the arrival of Forza Motorsport and the remake of golden eye.

starfield (confirmed)

(confirmed) grounded (confirmed)

(confirmed) redfall (confirmed)

(confirmed) deathloop (likely)

(likely) 007 Golden Eye (store leaked rumor)

(store leaked rumor) Forza Motorspot (speculation)

(speculation) The Dusk Falls (approved by ratings body and may be released imminently)

(approved by ratings body and may be released imminently) Obsidian RPG by Josh Sawyer (rumor)

(rumor) Age of Empires VI for Xbox consoles and Spec)

For now we’ll have to wait and see if these expectations come true or not, but there’s no doubt that the future of Xbox looks pretty promising.