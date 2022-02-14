‘Anglo-Saxons need war at all costs’: Russia condemns US ‘imperial ambitions’

Abhishek Pratap 4 hours ago

https://br.sputniknews.com/20220212/anglo-saxoes-precisam-de-guerra-a-todo-o-custo-russia-condena-ambicoes-imperiais-dos-eua-21371539.html

2022.02.12, Sputnik Brasil

Maria Zakharova, official representative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Russia, again criticized the actions of the US, which sent 3,000 soldiers to Poland. “The juggernaut of the political-military machine is ready to hit people’s lives again. The whole world is watching as militarism and imperial ambitions denounce themselves,” he continued. In recent months, Western countries have accused Russia of intending to invade Ukraine, citing the proximity of Russian troops to the border with its neighbour. Moscow responds that it has every right to deploy its military in its own territory, that these actions should not worry anyone, and questions the growing military presence of NATO in Eastern Europe, including Ukraine, which is not a member state of the Atlantic Alliance. .

Moscow lashed out at the White House’s “provocations” after the US sent thousands of troops to Poland and a top official in the Joe Biden administration referred to Russia’s alleged plans against Ukraine.

Maria Zakharova, official representative of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, again criticized the US actions, who sent 3,000 troops to Poland.

“The White House hysteria is more revealing than ever. The Anglo-Saxons need war, at all costs. Provocations, disinformation and threats are the preferred method of solving their own problems,” she said.
In addition to the military deployment to Poland, Zakharova commented on statements by Jake Sullivan, the US president’s national security adviser, about Russia’s alleged plans in relation to Ukraine.
‘The height of cynicism’: Russian diplomat accuses US of trying to deceive the world about causes of tension

“The juggernaut of the political-military machine is ready to hit people’s lives again. The whole world is watching how militarism and imperial ambitions are self-denying“, continued.

Zakharova also said that “the propaganda brigade led by [agência norte-americana] Bloomberg supplies all this”, in an apparent reference to the “news” of Monday (7) from the agency, which published a half-hour article saying that “Russia invaded Ukraine”.

In recent months, Western countries have accused Russia of intending to invade Ukraine, citing the proximity of Russian troops to the border with its neighbour. Moscow responds that it has every right to deploy its military in its own territory, that these actions should not worry anyone, and questions the growing military presence of NATO in Eastern Europe, including Ukraine, which is not a member state of the Atlantic Alliance. .

