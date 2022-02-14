“Anvisa Classic”: FIFA decides that Brazil vs Argentina will have to be held on a new date and place | qualifiers – south america

The decision does not change the competition table, since Brazil and Argentina are already guaranteed in the Qatar World Cup. Conmebol endorsed FIFA’s decision, as it was the entity’s idea that the game should be played on the field, unlike the CBF and AFA (Argentine Football Association) who wanted the points of the match.

It is likely that the match will be rescheduled for the FIFA date of June.

FIFA also announced punishments for those involved in the “Anvisa classic”. The CBF was fined 550,000 Swiss francs (R$ 3.1 million at the current rate) because of failures in the organization of the game and invasion of the field.

The AFA, in turn, received a fine of 250,000 francs (R$ 1.4 million) because its players violated Brazilian health rules. And these four players (Emiliano Martínez, Giovanni Lo Celso, Cristian Romero and Emiliano Buendía) were suspended for two games, which will have to be fulfilled on the FIFA date of March. That is, they may eventually be called up for the new Brazil x Argentina.

Both the CBF and the AFA can appeal against FIFA’s decision. First in the Appeals Committee of the highest body of world football itself. And then, if they wanted, at the Court of Arbitration for Sport (TAS).

And, in fact, at first, the AFA intends to appeal. The CBF has not yet commented.

– As president of the AFA, I promise to make all necessary efforts and appeal against FIFA’s decision regarding the qualifying match with Brazil. Our priority is always the Argentine national team – wrote Chiqui Tapia, head of the Argentine Football Association, on Twitter.

Anvisa says AFA falsified athletes’ health statements

On September 5, 2021, the game between Brazil and Argentina was stopped four minutes after kickoff. At the edge of the field, technicians from Anvisa (National Health Surveillance Agency) were trying to notify four players from Argentina that they would have circumvented health regulations upon entering Brazil.

They were Emiliano Martínez, Giovanni Lo Celso, Cristian Romero and Emiliano Buendía. The first three were holders and were on the field. The four play in England. At that time – September 2021 – people from that country had to quarantine for 14 days upon entering Brazil.

But, upon entering Brazil, two days before the game, the four omitted this fact from the Brazilian authorities. Anvisa only realized the next day, after they had already trained and traveled around Brazil. All were vaccinated and tested negative for Covid-19.

On the 4th of September, a Saturday – the day after the arrival of the Argentines and the eve of the game against Brazil – there were several attempts to negotiate a way out of the case. But the meetings between Anvisa, the Ministry of Health and AFA (Argentine Football Association) ended without a solution.



In documents, delegate and referee talk about field invasion

‘I was fulfilling a mission’, says Anvisa agent that paralyzed Brazil x Argentina

THE ge had access to the reports of the match delegate, the Colombian Juan Alejandro Hernández, and the referee of that game, the Venezuelan Jesús Noel Valenzuela. The two claim that there was a “field invasion” by Anvisa authorities. And that’s why the game was stopped. The documents make it clear that there was no “field abandonment” on the part of Argentina.

In its defense to FIFA, the CBF stated that it had done its part, that it had warned Argentines in two emails about the health rules in the country and that it could not prevent entry into the field of authorities. The AFA, in turn, understood that the host is responsible for guaranteeing the performance of the games, that it sent all the documentation of its players to the CBF – and that the CBF should have made the exception requests to Anvisa for the Argentine players. operating in England.