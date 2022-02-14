Apple products could get more expensive after Western Digital’s contaminated chips

Western Digital has informed its investors that at least 6.5 billion gigabytes of NAND flash storage has been lost following a contamination incident at two of its factories. Analysts point out that Apple, one of the main buyers of the company’s chips, may need to raise the price of some of its upcoming releases.

The US chipmaker is considered by experts to be responsible for about 30% of the entire NAND/SSD card market in the world. The episode in factories can cause the price of NAND, the main component of the SSD card, to increase by up to 10%, raising the price of products worldwide.

Rise in chip prices

In the statement, Western Digital did not detail what made the chips from Japanese factories unusable. However, according to the website The Verge, the failure would have been caused by contamination of materials used in the manufacturing process of these products.

6.5 billion gigabytes of NAND flash storage can be used to produce more than 50.7 million 128GB SSDs. Which shows the impact the incident could have on the market. Western Digital assured in the announcement that it will not delay delivery or fail to supply the products, which should not impact the price.

However, despite the optimism of the manufacturer, analysts from TrendForce consider that a price increase for Apple products that should be launched in the course of 2022 could happen. It is still possible that the Cupertino giant will equate prices to maintain values ​​even with the increase in component costs. Western Digital’s chips are primarily used in the production of iPhones, Macs and iPads.

