Apple tests iPhone payment machine feature

Apple already has an original payment system, which is Apple Pay, accessible for any of the iOS devices. However, according to the company’s announcement last Tuesday (8), this system is undergoing changes to create a true iPhone Payment Machine.

In other words, with this novelty, the iPhone itself will be able to replace payment machines by allowing financial transfers through the devices. In this case, it would be enough for the two people to bring their cell phones together for the transfer to be carried out.

iPhone Payment Machine

touchless payments

The measure comes to add to the wave of development of touchless payment methods. For example, many credit cards already have an approach system, so you don’t even need to enter passwords. With this, it is intended to speed up commercial transactions, in a period when time is increasingly scarce and people value speed.

Likewise, the Apple Pay tool, which connects bank accounts and credit cards on iPhone phones, should follow suit. That’s what Jennifer Bailey, vice president of Apple’s payments division, said in a statement. According to Bailey, the intention is to make it even easier for businesses of all sizes to accept touchless payments.

in testing phase

For now, there is no specific date for the launch of this new tool, which for now remains unprecedented in the world. However, it is known that initially the feature will be working only in the United States. Therefore, the expectation is that the beginning of the tests will take place in one of the next updates of the iPhone devices. This should happen soon, as Apple has already decided to announce the new modality to the public.

It was also announced who would be the first customer to receive payments in this new form of transmission. In this case, the chosen one is the finance fintech Stripe, which already works with some of the most used brands in the world, such as Mastercard, Visa and American Express. So, while the novelty does not arrive here in Brazil, we will keep an eye on the updates of this model that proposes to be revolutionary.