Arrascaeta has a gala performance, Flamengo wins Nova Iguaçu and rises in Carioca

With a great goal from Arrascaeta, Flamengo won the Nova Iguaçu lantern for the Carioca Championship

THE Flamengo impressed again in Carioca Championship. On Sunday night (13), the team faced the lantern New Iguaçu at the Raulino de Oliveira stadium and won with ease by 5-0.

The scoreboard opened early. After 3 minutes, Arrascaeta crossed in measure, and Gustavo Henrique headed in close range, with no chance for the opposing goalkeeper. It was the defender’s seventh goal for Rubro-Negro.

Minutes later, a sequence of clear chances. First, Gabigol received a cross on Marinho’s measure to play out. Shortly after, shirt 31 had the chance to expand, but hit the mark.

But the second would come in the 37th minute. Arrascaeta took the free-kick perfectly and scored a goal for Rubro-Negro, his first in this way for the club.

In the first half, Fla still had one more clear chance, but Everton Ribeiro, alone, missed the header.

In the second half, the pressure diminished, but, in the 24th minute, Arrascaeta crossed in the area, but Gilberto cut it with his arm. Penalty scored, Gabigol went for the ball and scored his third goal of the year.

At 39, Gabigol received from Renê and played just as Pedro scored and turned the score into a rout. Four minutes later, Renê crossed to Diego, who dominated the ball and dropped a bomb to score the fifth.

Championship status

Flamengo reaches 13 points and provisionally gains two positions, awaiting the definition of the classic between Vasco and Botafogo. Nova Iguaçu remains in the bottom, with two points.

Fabrizio Bruno debuting

Announced last week, Fabricio Bruno debuted as a starter in this Sunday’s match, forming the defense trio with Léo Pereira and Gustavo Henrique.

debauched arrascaeta

The Uruguayan had another gala night with the Flamengo shirt. In addition to the free kick, he also actively participated in the play of two other goals.

next games

Next Wednesday (16), Flamengo faces the madureirawhile Nova Iguaçu will face the Fluminense.

Datasheet

Flamengo 5 x 0 Nova Iguaçu

GOALS: Gustavo Henrique, Arrascaeta, Gabigol, Pedro and Diego (FLA)

FLAMENGO: Hugo; Fabricio Bruno, Gustavo Henrique (Filipe Luis) and Léo Pereira (Pedro); Rodinei, Arão, Gomes (Diego), Arrascaeta and Everton Ribeiro (Renê); Gabigol and Marinho (Vitinho). Coach: Paulo Souza

NEW IGUAÇU: Luis Henrique; Léo, Gabriel Pinheiro, Gilberto and Rafinha (Carlinhos); Abuda (Dieguinho), Vinicius Matheus, Andrey (Luã Lúcio), Gabriel Luiz and Vandinho (Gabriel Santana); Samuel Granada (João Pedro). Coach: Carlos Victor