Awakening will be released for PS4 and PS5

Surprisingly, Tencent and TiMi Studio announced this Sunday (13) that Metal Slug: Awakening will also have versions for PS4 and PS5. The new title in the series was originally released for Android and iOS in June 2021, and now it’s also coming to Sony’s consoles.

The announcement was made on the official Twitter. Although the release date has not yet been confirmed, the social media post also reveals a 36-second teaser and promises more news soon. Check it out below:

METAL SLUG: AWAKENING – COMING TO PLAYSTATION®4 AND PLAYSTATION®5 TEASER ANNOUNCEMENT! Stay tuned for future details, dear commanders! COPYRIGHT©1998-2022 TENCENT ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. ©SNK CORPORATION ALL RIGHTS RESERVED pic.twitter.com/noumR1VFFT — Metal Slug: Awakening (Code: J) (@MetalSlugAwaken) February 13, 2022

SNK, responsible for the franchise, had no participation in the development of Metal Slug: Awakening. Instead, the project fell into the hands of Chinese TiMi Studios, known for Call of Duty: Mobile and Pokémon Unite.

On mobile, the game uses a free-to-play model with microtransactions — now it remains to be seen whether this decision will remain on consoles. The franchise hasn’t seen anything new since 2009, the year Metal Slug 7 was released for Nintendo DS.

More details about Metal Slug: Awakening

Players will have four characters available to play in Metal Slug: Awakening: Marco Rossi, Tarma Roving, Fiolina Germi and Eri Kasamoto, all names already familiar to the community.

Eventually, the game’s art style shifted to a three-dimensional perspective, replacing traditional 2D graphics — but the developers managed to maintain the saga’s style and essence.

