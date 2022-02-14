Banco do Brasil announces zero-fee digital dollar account

THE Bank of Brazil has great news for those traveling outside the country and need to dollar transactions. Launched last Wednesday, the 9th, Conta Easy is a digital account for those who have not registered with BB Americas in the last 12 months.

The bank’s subsidiary has been operating in the United States since 2012, offering innovative solutions with specialized service in three languages: Portuguese, English and Spanish.

Easy Account

The novelty makes it possible to carry out transfers, in dollars, from an individual’s current account at Banco do Brasil to the digital account abroad. The destination must necessarily be BB Americas’ account.

The customer also receives a Visa debit card compatible with Apple Pay, Samsung Pay and Paypal wallets. With it, it is possible to make purchases in more than 44 million international stores and even make free withdrawals at ATMs outside Brazil.

The daily limit for purchases with the Easy Account Visa card is US$ 1,500, while the maximum amount released per day for withdrawals is US$ 500.

Customers who use the new BB account modality cannot apply for other credit cards, personal loans or finance homes or vehicles. These products are exclusive to Gold Global account holders.

Step by step to open Easy Account

Access the Banco do Brasil app (Android and iOS);

Click on the “Exchange” menu and select the “BB Americas Account” option.

The user will be redirected to the bank’s website;

Login with email and password;

Send photos of CNH or RG, CPF and proof of residence (as requested);

Okay, your account is open.

The BB novelty does not charge opening, maintenance, transfer or withdrawal fees. Deposits up to $250,000 are covered by the FDIC (Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation).