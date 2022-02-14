Barroso threatens to suspend Telegram; ‘Brazil is not the mother-in-law’s house’ – Politics

In an interview with GLOBO, the Minister of the Federal Supreme Court (STF) Luís Roberto Barroso once again discussed the possible suspension of Telegram in the country. simply suspended,” he said.

At the beginning of the month, in an interview with Estadão, Barroso even said that he does not like the idea of ​​banning a platform, however, the application has ignored attempts at dialogue made by the Superior Electoral Court (TSE), which seeks to work together in the fighting disinformation during the 2022 elections.

Other social networks, such as Facebook, WhatsApp and TikTok, have already partnered with the TSE in past municipal elections in 2020, with the aim of containing disinformation networks. Therefore, Telegram’s refusal to cooperate with the Brazilian Justice may end up causing its suspension in the country.

“No relevant actor in the electoral process can act in the country without being subject to the legislation and determinations of the Brazilian Justice”, declared Barroso.

For the minister, Brazil “is not the mother-in-law’s house” and should not support an application that is the headquarters for attacks on democracy, or makes apology for Nazism, terrorism and allows the sale of weapons.

Barroso is president of the Superior Electoral Court until February 22, when he should hand over the position to Minister Edson Fachin.