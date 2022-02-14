BBB 22 Queridometer: Larissa hands out nine controversial emojis on her first day | BBB feed

Larissa and Gustavo entered BBB 22 just 12 hours ago, but the Pernambuco native showed already in the first Queridometro that she is not satisfied with her confinement colleagues. Right after the X-ray, Larissa gave nine controversial emojisincluding to his companion from Casa de Vidro, Gustavo, who received a bomb 💣 . The sister had already shown annoyance at being ‘cut’ by the curitibano a few times. See in the video below!

Larissa shoots brother at BBB 22: ‘He always interrupts me’

+ Review how Larissa and Gustavo participated in Casa de Vidro

In addition to Curitiba, they also received bombs 💣 from Pernambuco Arthur Aguiar, Douglas Silva, Jade Picon, Maria and Pedro Scooby. Larissa also gave the plant emoji 🌱 to Laís and Lucas and the angry 😡 emoji to Natália.

Gustavo, in turn, gave heart to all the new confinement colleagues.

And it wasn’t just Larissa who distributed controversial emojis: the formation of Paredão also left marks on Queridómetro.

Vinicius had his vote for Natalia revealed by Dedo-Turo and heard from his sister that his time was coming. The bachelor of law didn’t like it and gave a broken heart 💔 to the miner, who reciprocated with another broken heart 💔.

Laís was also not satisfied to go straight to the hot seat in the Counter-coup given by Natália and gave her sister a broken heart 💔. Review how it went:

Bedroom Paredão BBB 22: Most voted by the house, Natália indicates Laís in the counter-coup

The doctor heard from Arthur Aguiar that it was her option and also didn’t spare the walled in the Queridometer, giving a bomb 💣.

And there was more: the love between Eliezer and Maria ended! The sister gave a bomb 💣 to the businessman, receiving a heart ❤️ from him in return.

Finally, walled-in duel: Natália gave a snake 🐍 to Arthur Aguiar, and received a happy face 🙂 from him.

