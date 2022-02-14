BBB 22 wall poll: Arthur, Bárbara or Natalia?

The fourth wall of BBB 22 is disputed by Arthur, Barbara and Natalia. Vote in our poll: between Arthur, Bárbara or Natalia, who would you like to eliminate?

Remember the dynamics of the fourth week

This Sunday’s dynamic (13) consisted of a triple wall formation with Bate and Volta. The angel was double, only one of them would have immunity – decided by consensus – and both would immunize another person also by consensus. The leader would indicate a brother directly to the wall and the house would vote in the confessional.

In addition, the glass house duo, Larissa and Gustavowho entered the house after a popular vote, would also have the right to cast an open vote in consensus.

The dynamic also had a snitch to discover the vote of four participants, with the counter-coup of the most voted by the house and finally with the counter-coup of the most indicated by the leader.

The angels Pedro Scooby and Paulo Andre chose to immunize Paulo Andre and Douglas. the leader Jade Picon iindicated Arthur. Already Natalia was the most voted by the house. On the counterattack, Natalia pulled lais and Arthur pulled Barbarian.

The Bate e Volta test consisted of three stages. As usual, the leader indicated does not participate in the Bate e Volta – in this case, Arthur. Soon, Bárbara, Laís and Natalia faced each other to escape the wall.

Laís guaranteed the best in the dynamics and managed to guarantee another week at the house, consecrating the fourth wall of the BBB 22 between Arthur, Bárbara and Natália.

Voting for the public takes place on the Gshow website and will end on Tuesday’s live program (15).

