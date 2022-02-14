BBB22: Jade Picon reveals details of the kiss with Paulo André, and says if there are chances of making out evolving to the finals; watch

As Revelation would say: Let it happen naturally! Lol Jade Picon and Paulo André finally made the audience happy and exchanged kisses and caresses this Saturday morning (12). The beginning of the novel, which had repercussions inside and outside the house, ended up arousing the curiosity of the confined and Jade detailed everything.

Gathered on the lawn of the most watched house in Brazil, Tiago Abravanel, Linn da Quebrada and Jessilane decided to provoke the sister by questioning her about the hookup. “Absurd people, people keep secrets inside the same house, and the whole Brazil will know about it?”, shot Lina to Jade, who couldn’t contain her smile, even though she was embarrassed.

“For God’s sake, we came down from the room together today, you saw. I thought it was clear.” recalled the leader of the week. “Holding hands?”, questioned the singer, in an amused tone. “I also came down from the room together with Tiago and I didn’t even kiss him!”, exclaimed Linn. “A little affectionate bed, the beginning of a process”, added the grandson of Silvio Santos.

“It was a kiss and that’s it, I won’t do more than that here. For the love of Jesus” said Jade, making it very clear that she doesn’t plan on joining Big Brother Brasil’s ‘Clube do Edredom’ and making her colleagues laugh. “It’s not on my to-do list in here,” guaranteed. “Making love in front of the whole of Brazil? Check!”, fired Lina.

Continue after Advertising

The influencer then decided to explain how everything happened between her and the athlete. “It was crazy. It was really cool, because I put on a song and stuff, then I turned off the light in the room. And then we lie down and suddenly, out of nowhere, all the lights turn on, the giant screen turns on. That’s it, it’s funny, it’s a strange feeling, because you’re with the person and the whole of Brazil is like: ‘Oooh’”, commented the Leader.

“Brazil went crazy at that moment!”, joked James. “I think they must have been like, ‘Aaahallelujah, aaaaaahallelujah!’ sang Linn. Afterwards, the young woman reinforced to her friends that everything happened “as it had to happen”. “That’s it, girl, acted”, praised the singer. Check out:

Jade talks about hooking up with Paulo André pic.twitter.com/mrZjXsrQLE — WWLBD ✌🏻 (@whatwouldlbdo) February 13, 2022

pure chemistry

Jade and PA kissed in the leader’s bedroom, after a night of flirting and weeks of ‘it rains and it doesn’t get wet’. More than that, they gave the duvet a good warm up and even slept together in the leader’s room. The chemistry between them is really undeniable, isn’t it?!

During the party, the couple had already given indications that something could happen, but left the brothers only with the taste. When she decided to leave the outside area, the influencer invited the athlete to go with her, as she would be alone in the leader’s room. At one point, when PA threatened to leave, Jade pulled him back and was – literally – the push they both needed. Watch: