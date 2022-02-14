BBB22: Jade Picon revolts for two participants not clapping for her | BBB22

Jade Picon, Laís Caldas and Tiago Abravanel pinned brothers in the leader’s room, in the early hours of this Sunday (13). Sílvio Santos’ grandson was browsing “My Reign”, a photo album that the reality show’s production left as a souvenir for the leader’s second consecutive victory. The 20-year-old influencer realized that she had some people who didn’t clap for her sister’s conquest.

“Everyone clapping, except…”, pointed out the sister. She referred to Arthur Aguiar, who was the one Jade indicated to the wall last week. “Oh my God!”, reacted Tiago Abravanel. The actor noticed that another participant also did not celebrate the leader’s victory. “There’s someone else who isn’t clapping too, okay!?”. Picon said it was the singer and actress Maria.

Jade is leader again

Last Thursday (10th), the fourth race of the leader took place. Divided into phases, in each round several words were presented. At the end, they were asked in which sequence a given word was among those shown. The cast was divided into three groups of six people. Vyni went to the finals. Linn got the better of Brunna in the second. Jade barred Eliezer from the final, in the last stage.

The final of the leader’s race had Jade Picon, Vyni and Linn da Quebrada. The two sisters hit the first two rounds, leaving the bachelor in law with little chance of turning the game around. In the third, the boy scored a point and the women missed. With all the brothers hitting the fourth word, Lina and Jade eliminated the boy. With a disputed end, the influencer managed to his second lead in a row in reality. She put it on her VIP, in this order: Tiago Abravanel, Bárbara Heck, Laís Caldas, Paulo André and finally, Pedro Scooby.

Dynamics of the fourth wall

This Sunday (13), before the formation of the wall, we will have the result of the “House of Glass”. The angels Pedro Scooby and Paulo André, by consensus, immunize a participant. Leader Jade indicates a person. The whole house votes in the confessional. The residents of the glass dome are immune and vote together for one brother, if they enter the edition. Finally, we will have a snitch to discover four votes.

Two counterattacks to complete the match. One by the most voted by the house and another by leader Jade’s indication. The wall is triple and has back and forth proof. The counter-hits and the most voted by the cast play. Whoever wins the activity will be out of the fourth wall. The eliminated will be announced on the program next Tuesday (15). If the participants of the ‘House of Glass’ enter, the BBB22 will have 22 brothers counting the entire cast. With the fourth eliminated, we will have 18 people in the house. Without Gustavo and Larissa, there will be 16 brothers.