BC releases consultation of ‘forgotten’ money in banks; see how to do | Economy

Consultation of resources ‘forgotten’ by Brazilians in banks is released again, after the interruption of service in January, after the volume of accesses brought down the Central Bank’s website.

Service has been restored on a specific page. But, on the first access, the client can only query whether or not resources are available.

go to the website https://valoresareceber.bcb.gov.br/

According to the Central Bank, customers need the CPF, in the case of individuals, and the CNPJ, in the case of companies, to check the existence of resources for withdrawal .

. The page will inform a date for check the values ​​and request the withdrawal – write down this date

– on the informed date return to the page https://valoresareceber.bcb.gov.br/

Use your gov.br login to access the system (click here to see how to register)

After access, check the value and request the transfer

What if I miss the date to ask for the ransom?

According to the BC, the initial consultation can be made at any time. If the customer does not access again on the date that will be informed in the first access, he must return to the page and redo the initial query. The system will then inform a new date for the consultation of values ​​and the redemption request.

When will the money be paid?

According to the Central Bank, the Amounts forgotten in banks will only be returned from March 7th.

The return will be preferably by PIX. After accessing the system, if the customer requests the redemption without the PIX key, the chosen financial institution will contact you to carry out the transfer.

THE BC alerts you to attempted coups, and gives the following instructions:

The only website for consulting the SVR (system of values ​​receivable) and for requesting values ​​is valorareceber.bcb.gov.br.

The Central Bank DOES NOT send links NOR contact the citizen to deal with amounts receivable or to confirm their personal data.

NOBODY is authorized to contact the citizen on behalf of the Central Bank or the Values ​​Receivable System.

Therefore, the citizen should NEVER click on suspicious links sent by email, SMS, WhatsApp or Telegram.

The citizen must NOT make any type of payment to have access to the values. It’s a hit!

According to the Central Bank, in this first phase of the service, approximately R$ 3.9 billion in values ​​will be returned to 24 million individuals and companies. The values ​​come from:

closed checking or savings accounts with available balance;

fees and installments or obligations related to credit operations improperly charged, provided that the return is provided for in a Term of Commitment signed by the bank with the Central Bank;

capital quotas and apportionment of net surpluses of beneficiaries and participants of credit unions; and

Unsought appeals relating to closed consortium groups.

Altogether, the Central Bank estimates that customers have a receivable of around R$8 billion. Of this total, R$ 900 thousand were redeemed. The rest of the amounts will be made available during this year 2022, as a result of: