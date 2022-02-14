Bee causes rejection of takeoff of a Boeing 737 at almost 150 km / h

Image: FlightRadar24





The pilots of a commercial flight had to reject take-off when the aircraft reached almost 150 km/h due to a curious situation – a problem caused by a bee.

According to information reported by The Aviation Herald, the aircraft involved was a Boeing 737-700 of the airline TAAG Angola Airlines registered under registration D2-TBJ.

The jet was departing last Wednesday, February 9, on flight DT-582 from Maputo, Mozambique, to Luanda, Angola, accelerating along runway 05 of the airport of origin, when the pilots rejected takeoff at about 80 knots (148 km/h) of indicated speed (airspeed).

The reason for the decision to abort the procedure was a mismatch between the airspeed shown on the commander’s instruments and those of the first officer. The aircraft safely slowed down and returned to the apron.





It is always worth mentioning that, by default, pilots only abort the takeoff run if the aircraft has not yet reached the decision speed value between continuing or not. Below this speed, which varies according to various parameters such as airplane model, weight, temperature, etc., there is still enough runway distance for a complete stop.

Passengers disembarked and were taken to a hotel. The aircraft was put into maintenance and returned to service the next day after about 28 hours on the ground.

Despite the report of rejection of takeoff at 80 knots, data from online flight tracking platforms, as seen in the image at the beginning of this article, show the 737-700 going twice to the runway and accelerating up to 130 knots (240 km/h) and up to 92 knots (170 km/h) each time, with an interval of just over 3 hours between them. There is no information that indicates the reason for this difference, and may be tests performed by the maintenance team.

After the occurrence, the airline reported that a bee was found in one of the pitot tubes – equipment that is located on the outside of the fuselage and is part of the aircraft’s speed and altitude gauging system based on air pressure.

Two pitot tubes in an aircraft – Illustrative image



