Bolsonaro travels 16 hours to find a banana peel in Moscow – 02/14/2022

Under Bolsonaro, Brazilians got used to waiting for three absolutely sure things: death, sunrise and the next barbarity of the president of the Republic. Bolsonaro leaves for Moscow this Monday, well rehearsed by Itamaraty. He was instructed to keep his statements about the crisis involving Russia and Ukraine on a leash. But the great fear of Brazilian diplomacy is that the president’s language will escape the script.

The purpose of the trip is more political than economic. Russian exports to Brazil in 2021 totaled around US$ 5.7 billion (60% in fertilizers). In the same period, Brazilian sales to Russia were close to R$ 1.6 billion.

The imbalance in the trade balance would justify accepting Vladimir Putin’s invitation. But not even the most optimistic souls believe that the trip will produce a jump in Brazilian exports. What pushes Bolsonaro to Russia is the electoral agenda. Behind Lula in the polls, the president thinks that the meeting with a leadership the size of the autocrat Putin will soften his image as a global pariah.

The script prepared by Itamaraty predicts that Bolsonaro should refrain from starting a conversation about the Ukraine crisis when he meets with Putin on Wednesday. Urged to address the issue, he needs to observe the tradition of Brazilian foreign policy, sticking to the defense of a peaceful solution to the conflict and respecting the principle of people’s self-determination. In a word, the captain needs to exude neutrality, avoiding taking sides.

Bolsonaro ignored advice to cancel or postpone the trip. The lack of control over one’s own language has fueled the fear at Itamaraty that the president will travel 16 hours to slip on a banana peel in Moscow. Ironically, the agenda includes a compromise that reinforces the perception of isolation that Bolsonaro would like to mitigate.

From Russia, Bolsonaro will fly to Hungary, a kind of ideological Disneyland for Bolsonarism. He will meet Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, a dictator who controls the press, the judiciary and Parliament. In this stretch, more than a diplomatic risk, the trip constitutes a waste of public funds.